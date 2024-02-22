Home

Entertainment

Divya Khossla Drops “Kumar” Surname, T-Series Spokesperson Clarifies Reason

Divya Khossla Drops “Kumar” Surname, T-Series Spokesperson Clarifies Reason

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla are not on the verge of divorce; here's the reason behind her decision to remove the surname 'Kumar' from her name on Instagram.

Divya Khosla (now Divya Khossla) and Bhushan Kumar are hitting the headlines after their divorce rumours started making rounds on the internet. For the unversed, Divya dropped ‘Kumar’ from her Instagram name and unfollowed his company T-Series. Now, during an interview with Zoom, -the Series spokesperson has clarified that the couple, married for around 19 years, and have no plans to get separated. Also, Bhushan Kumar’s team also dismissed the divorce rumours.

Trending Now

The team also said that there is ‘no truth’ that should be revealed to the world. Further, during the interview, the spokesperson also said Divya had changed her name on Instagram due to astrological reasons. He also added that Divya also added an extra ‘s’ to her maiden surname, Khosla. The spokesperson said, “Divya Khossla’s choice to drop her married surname, driven by astrological beliefs, is a personal decision and should be respected. The addition of an ‘s’ to her maiden surname, symbolising her astrological belief, is for the same thought.”

You may like to read

According to reports, Divya and Bhushan first met in 2004 on the sets of her debut movie Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. The film is helmed by Anil Sharma and also features Akshay Kumar. Later, in 2005, the couple tied the knot in Jammu. In 2011, the couple were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Ruhaan. The actor often shares pictures with her son and husband on social media.

In an interview with the Times of India last year, Divya Khossla recounted the tale of her encounter with Bhushan Kumar. She recounted, “I met him at Anil Sharma’s house as he was doing the music for that film. He started messaging and hounding me. Sometimes, I would get four messages before going into the shower and by the time I came out, there would be four more messages. He invited us to his sister’s wedding in Delhi. My mom met him and liked him instantly for his humility and pushed me to get married to him. Despite his achievement, his innocence reflected on his face, and I too liked that and I agreed to marry him.”

Divya’s latest appearance was in “Yaariyan 2” alongside Meezan Jafri and Pearl V Puri. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the movie premiered on October 20, 2023. Serving as a stand-alone sequel to Divya’s directorial debut in 2014, “Yaariyan 2” is a remake of the 2014 Malayalam film “Bangalore Days,” originally written and directed by Anjali Menon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.