Home

Entertainment

Shiva take me: Divyanka Sirohis post goes viral after her sudden death

‘Shiva take me’: Divyanka Sirohi’s post goes viral after her sudden death

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi passed away at 30 due to heart attack. News of her sudden demise, along with her last Instagram post, is going viral on social media. She passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Divyanka Sirohi (PC: Instagram)

Divyanka Sirohi’s untimely death at a young age has left the industry in shock. She had featured in over 50 music videos. She reportedly passed away suddenly at her home in Ghaziabad at the age of 30 due to a heart attack. After her health suddenly deteriorated, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. As soon as the news broke, Divyanka’s pinned and last Instagram post caught people’s attention. The post, shared in June 2023, is now going viral.

In the viral photo, Divyanka Sirohi is seen wearing a blue jacket and a maroon turban. The caption of the post reads, “POV: Shiva, take me with you.” Fans are expressing their condolences by writing “RIP” in the comments section. Many are reacting emotionally to both her death and the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka (@divyankaasirohi)



Apart from this pinned post, Divyanka Sirohi’s last Instagram post was shared about a month ago. In the video, she was seen wearing a blue floral-print outfit and spinning around playfully. She used the song Barsama Mila Hai by B Praak and Afsana Khan. She captioned the video “Radhe Radhe,” along with blue and white heart emojis. B Praak also reacted to her post with heart and applause emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka (@divyankaasirohi)



Divyanka Sirohi was a well-known name in the Haryanvi music and entertainment industry. She appeared in over 50 songs and collaborated with several prominent artists, including Masoom Sharma, KD, and Amit Saini Rohtakiya. Her popularity steadily grew due to her strong screen presence in music videos.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Divyanka Sirohi revealed in an interview that her journey began with TikTok. Speaking to The Times of India, she said, “I have been passionate about acting and dancing since childhood. Around Diwali, I made a TikTok video in a blue suit on Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma’s song Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu, which went viral because of my expressions.”

Divyanka Sirohi was born in Bulandshahr in November 1996. She graduated from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut and later earned an MBA from Sikkim. She built her career in the Haryanvi entertainment industry through several music projects. (Also Read: Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi’s brother recalls final moments: ‘Collapsed at home…’)

Film workers’ body mourns Divyanka Sirohi’s death

As news of her demise broke, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourned her loss, stating that her untimely death has left the industry in shock and disbelief. On Twitter, the official handle tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” read the post.

The association also recognised Divyanka Sirohi’s contribution in the Haryana film industry, writing, “Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief. When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another. In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.