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Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys, say Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys, say ‘Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye’

Good news! Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi announce the news through an emotional Instagram post featuring an image of two baby boys.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya (PC- Instagram)

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin baby boys, beginning a beautiful new phase in their lives as parents. The couple shared the joyful news on social media on May 26, receiving love and congratulations from fans and industry friends. Vivek announced the news through an emotional Instagram post featuring an image of two baby boys. The post read, “We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

Expressing his happiness about becoming a father, Vivek wrote, “The wait is finally over… ‘The Boys’ are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined.” Adding a playful cinematic reference, the actor quoted the iconic film ‘Karan Arjun’, writing, “Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!”

Dahiya also sought blessings from fans and well-wishers as the couple begins their parenting journey. “Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood,” he added.

Divyanka and Vivek’s friends from the industry also became a part of the celebration to welcome the “Divek” babies. Amit Tandon wrote, “Congrats bro now you have your two training partners. Congrats to both of you and your families”. Monalisa wrote, “Wowww… congratulations … God bless”. Karan V Grover commented, “Double congratulations mom and dad ko “.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

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Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of the television show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. The couple has remained one of television’s most popular celebrity pairs over the past decade. Divyanka rose to fame with the daily soap ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ and later expanded her television career through reality shows, including ‘Nach Baliye 8’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

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