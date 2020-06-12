TV actor Divyanka Tripathi who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently helped a non-COVID-19 patient, who was critical, to get admitted to a hospital with a desperate tweet to BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). The actor came across a tweet, where a user was asking help for a father’s friend who is in critical health and needs immediate medical attention. The user added that no hospital is willing to admit the patient in the ICU, despite his COVID-19 tests coming negative. Also Read - Formula 1 Cancels Races in Azerbaijan, Japan And Singapore Due to COVID-19 Crisis

The user @jyot_agnani further mentioned that his uncle’s oxygen levels were dropping and needs an ICCU treatment ASAP. As soon as Divyanka Tripathi noticed, she shared it on her Twitter handle with a powerful message and tagged BMC. “Heartfelt thanks on behalf of the patient’s family for a quick response. @mybmc @mybmcWardRS”, the actor wrote. Also Read - Terrifying Ordeal: 2 Adivasi Women Hide in Karnataka Forest For a Month After Being Confined, Beaten & Raped

Soon after her tweet, the official handle of Ward RS BMC replied, “Ma’am, we have followed you. Request you to provide the patient’s details, number, and address via DM”. Divyanka was happy to see a quick response and thanked BMC on behalf of the patient’s family. Also Read - Unlock 1: Night Curfew From 9 PM to 5 AM Remains But Don't Stop Buses on Highways, Centre Says to States, UTs

Will we keep counting depressing numbers in news papers or will someone give him a bed please?

This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without Covid).#RightToHealthCare #GiveAChanceToSurvive https://t.co/ykKoMH719Z — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 11, 2020

Ma’am, We have followed you. Request you to provide patient’s details, number and address via DM. — Ward RS BMC (@mybmcWardRS) June 11, 2020

Heartfelt thanks on behalf of patient’s family for a quick response. @mybmc @mybmcWardRS 🙏 https://t.co/MSSpjyb66J — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 11, 2020



