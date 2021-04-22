Mumbai: After the end of Bigg Boss 14, everyone is eagerly waiting for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. And now, as per a report in The Times of India, Divyanka Tripathi who is popularly known for her role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be participating in the 11th season of the stunt reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya to Participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? All You Need to Know

This report quotes a source who claims that Divyanka has now signed a deal for Khatron Ke Khiladi. "Talks were on with Divyanka for quite some time and the deal has finally materialised. She has come on board with us to participate in the 11th edition. This is the first time television's popular bahu, Divyanka, will be performing hardcore stunts on a reality show," the source claimed. However, there is no official comment from the actor yet.

The report also claimed that Divyanka had earlier mentioned that she would love to participate in the show but is because of the slipped disc issue that she could not participate earlier. Even if Divyanka participates in Khatron Ke Khiladi, this is not the first time that she will be participating in a reality show. Earlier too, she participated in Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Comedy Circus. Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya also won the eighth season of Nach Baliye.

Reportedly, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, who were seen in Bigg Boss 14 will also be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from these, singer Aastha Gill, Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Urvashi Dholakia are also likely to participate in the reality stunt show.