Small screen's adorable couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dhaiya celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary recently and the duo jetted off to the exotic Maldives. Popularly known as 'Divek' by fans, the duo shared mushy pics from the celebration. In the surreal and romantic pictures both Divyanka and Vivek can be seen standing holding each other's hands and looking into each other's eyes in a glittering golden heart shaped decoration. The dark sky and the sandy beach covered with yellow fairy light made the entire set-up look too romantic for words.

In the pictures Divyanka looked beautiful in mesh black midi dress that she teamed up with black pumps, Vivek twinned with his beautiful wife in a black T-shirt and beige pants. The duo left fans gushing with their sizzling chemistry.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote a beautiful caption, which reads, 'I can only thank you for taking the plunge ,for having faith in our destiny ,for giving a chance to love 6 years back happy anniversary Viv' and ended this special note with a small red heart emoji.

Vivek also penned a beautiful note for his wife that reads as: 6 years have swung by without us ever realising. It’s your magic and my love for you that keeps us afloat in this adventure. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world. That’s a promise.

Check out Divek’s anniversary post below:

Earlier, the star-couple sh

ared picture from in-flight and their touch-down in Maldives.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dhaiya first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and after briefly dating each-other, the duo tied the knot in 2016 in a lavish and extravagant ceremony at the actress’ hometown in Bhopal.