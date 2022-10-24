Diwali 2022 is being celebrated in the world today, October 24. The festival of lights is celebrated with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their houses with flowers, lights and rangoli. Bollywood is known for its festive parties, get-togethers, celebs’ glitz and glamour. Celebs deck up in festive spirits by wearing some amazing traditional clothes, make rangoli. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is also celebrating Diwali with her family and has shared her beautiful rangoli design that looks easy. The picture features, flower-shaped pink, white and green colourful rangoli. Along with the floral rangoli, Disha also lit the earthen pot (diya). One can try making this easy rangoli design to celebrate the festival.Also Read - Video: On Diwali, PM Modi Joins 'Vande Mataram' Singalong With Armed Forces In Kargil

Check Disha Patani’s rangoli

Rangoli filled with different colours enhance the vibe of Diwali and makes us realise that happy times are just around the corner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled Suriya 42. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.