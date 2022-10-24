Shehnaaz Gill Diwali lehenga look: Shehnaaz Gill was one of the guests at the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by producer Krishan Kumar on Sunday evening. The actor, who can be seen at all the big Bollywood Diwali parties these days, dolled up in her best for this one as well. Shehnaaz wore a beige lehenga with a matching cut-out blouse and worked every bit of her look. The Bigg Boss 13 fame diva styled her Victorian styled lehenga with an updo and multi-colour statement jewellery. She wore her voluminous printed lehenga with a blouse that had a plunging neckline, and backless detailing with cut-outs on both sides of the waist.Also Read - Diwali 2022 Special Horoscope: Find Out What Each Zodiac Sign Should Offer to Goddess Lakshmi on Deepawali

Shehnaaz owned her Diwali-special look and added all the grace to it with her million-dollar smile and subtle makeup. At the party, she was seen having a gala time with singer Guru Randhawa and other friends from the film industry. Apart from Shehnaaz, other celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran, Himesh Reshammiya, Ananya Panday, Avneet Kaur, and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash were also seen at Krishan Kumar's Diwali party.

CHECK SHEHNAAZ GILL’S STUNNING PICTURES IN A BEIGE LEHENGA FROM KRISHAN KUMAR’S DIWALI PARTY:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has signed back-to-back movies in Bollywood with her debut film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan releasing on Eid 2023, followed by '100 Percent' alongside John Abraha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi hitting the theatres on Diwali 2023.

The actress has also signed more Punjabi language films apart from her special appearances in TV shows and music videos. Shehnaaz is on a roll and her fans are superbly happy to see her rise in career.

Your thoughts on her beige lehenga look though?