Mumbai: Days after television actor Deepika Singh was trolled for posting a dancing video amid cyclone Tauktae, she has now hit back saying that it’s all about perspective. Deepika, who had earlier shared a video in which she could be seen dancing amid rainfall and fallen trees caused by the cyclone Tauktae, was slammed as ‘insensitive’. However, she has now responded to this criticism claiming that she was disturbed and therefore she danced. Also Read - ‘Bimar Ho Jaogi’: Netizens Slam Diya Aur Bati Hum Actor Deepika Singh For Dancing in Rain Amid Cyclone Tauktae

In an interview with ETimes, Deepika responded to these trolls saying that even she suffered losses due to the cyclone. She also added that she danced for as she was disturbed and wanted to make herself feel happy. ”I, too, have suffered losses due to Cyclone Tauktae, I live on the ground floor, parts of my house were puddled with rainwater but I did not post videos of it on social media because already there’s enough negativity and disturbance in people’s lives. We were just praying to stay safe and I was scared that my dancing room would shatter. Imagine, what a scare we must have gone through, I also have small kids at home. Due to some reasons, I was disturbed and therefore, I just danced my heart out for a few minutes, and I felt good because it works as a therapy for me. It’s all about the perspective towards the situation and life,” she said. Also Read - Anas Rashid Welcomes His Baby Boy Khabib Anas Rashid Into The World, Shares Adorable Pics of Little Munchkin

Deepika also mentioned that she had plated that tree five years back and that it fell on her car during the cyclone. Luckily, the car was not damaged much.

Deepika got immensely famous after she made her debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum as Sandhya Kothari in 2011. She got married to the show’s director in 2014 and was then blessed with a baby boy in May 2017.