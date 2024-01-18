Home

On January 18, filmmaker Sekhar Kammula shared the details of his upcoming movie. The film stars Dhanush, Nagarjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Hyderabad: Indian film director and screenwriter, Sekhar Kammula is all set to feature prominent actors like Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in his upcoming film. However, there has been no official announcement of the title of the movie. In Hyderabad on Thursday morning, the DNS cast attended the pooja ceremony before the shoots. Sekhar’s upcoming movie has been currently given the tag of #DNS which stands for Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula’s initials.

Here’s What We Know About #DNS

The shooting for #DNS began on 17 January 2024. The makers of the film have planned a schedule for the shoot. Actor Dhanush had taken major shots of the film on the first day. However, the production unit of the movie had its lip-locked about Kammula’s directorial. The movie is being produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under the umbrella of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas.

Here’s a Post shared by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas:

A blockbuster voyage that’s bound to resonate with the nation! 😎#DNS kicks off with a pooja ceremony and the shoot begins with a key schedule 🎥 More details on the way ⏳@dhanushkraja @iamnagarjuna @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @AsianSuniel @puskurrammohan @SVCLLP pic.twitter.com/bYBtyuwfGA — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) January 18, 2024

The post featured, images of Dhanush attending the pooja ceremony and the #DNS casting crew was also present for the rituals. The producers of the film are yet to make an official announcement about the rest of the casting crew. Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming movie is expected to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Professional Front of #DNS

Sekhar Kammula is a renowned director in the film industry his popular films including Fidaa and Love Story received massive love and appreciation from the audience.

On the other hand, Dhanush got off to a positive start in 2024 after starring in Captain Miller. The movie was released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. On day six of successfully running in theaters, the movie has reportedly crossed Rs 55 crore worldwide, according to the reports of TOI.

The actor is returning to writing and directing with his 50th project, which is currently being filmed. #D50 will feature Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and other key roles.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster film, Animal starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The diva will be shortly seen in Rainbow and Pushpa: The Rule. Actor Nagarjuna was seen in Naa Saami Ranga which was released on January 14, 2024. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.