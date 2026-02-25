Home

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 5: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur film sees another drop in numbers, earns Rs…

Do Deewane Seher Mein continues to face challenges at box office with drop in daily collections. Audience reactions to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur performances remain mixed while critics weigh in on film’s midweek performance

Do Deewane Seher Mein created quiet curiosity among moviegoers with fresh pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur drawing attention. Music and storytelling added charm yet early turnout was moderate across cities. As film reached its fifth day weekday shows began to feel the strain with theatres less full than during opening weekend.

What do the collections reveal about film performance?

Weekend offered promising start with Friday bringing Rs 1.25 crore Saturday Rs 1.5 crore and Sunday Rs 1.45 crore. Monday numbers fell sharply to Rs 0.6 crore and Day 5 showed further slowdown earning Rs 0.14 crore. Total collections now stand close to Rs 4.94 crore. Weekend excitement did not carry into midweek viewership leaving weekday attendance noticeably lower.

How did audiences respond across cities?

Reaction varied widely by region. NCR managed 6 percent occupancy from 315 shows Mumbai 5 percent from 234 shows. Pune and Ahmedabad performed slightly better at 7 percent occupancy from 104 and 186 shows. Southern cities recorded minimal response

Bengaluru 4 percent from 88 shows Hyderabad 3 percent across 28 shows and Chennai nearly empty despite 12 shows. Kolkata saw 3 percent from 66 shows Surat 3 percent in 79 shows. Lucknow posted 6 percent from 60 shows Jaipur and Bhopal 5 percent from 43 and 15 shows Chandigarh 3 percent from 33 shows.

More about Do Deewane Seher Mein

Directed by Ravi Udyawar known for Mom the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur with Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta and Sandeepa Dhar in supporting roles. Story follows Shashank who struggles with speech issues and Roshni who battles low self-worth. Meeting in arranged marriage setting their connection slowly grows, turning hesitation into acceptance. Film highlights how love is built on understanding flaws and finding confidence amid busy city life.

What lies ahead for film’s fate in upcoming week?

Weekend numbers offered hope yet weekday decline shows how sustaining momentum is tough. Major cities brought moderate contribution smaller and southern markets remained quiet. Without boost from marketing or word-of-mouth sustaining screens could remain challenging.

Film must attract weekday audiences to maintain steady run. Lead performances and music remain biggest strengths yet promotion and positive buzz are key. Urban centres will drive most collections while smaller cities may shape overall theatrical outcome.

