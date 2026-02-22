Home

Do Deewane Seher Mein Collection Day 2: Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s romantic drama fails to gain momentum at box office, earns Rs…

The romantic drama featuring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi witnesses a slow response at the box office on its second day. Take a look at the latest collection figures, occupancy trends, and overall performance update.

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is witnessing a steady yet slow run at the box office. After opening on a modest note the romantic drama showed slight growth on its second day. The increase in numbers is visible but it is not strong enough to signal a big turnaround. At the moment the film is relying heavily on audience feedback and weekend footfall to strengthen its overall performance.

What is the Day 2 box office collection of Do Deewane Seher Mein?

On its second day in theatres the film earned Rs 1.60 crore across India. This is a small jump compared to its day one earnings. With this the total collection now stands at Rs 2.85 crore. While the upward movement is a positive sign the overall pace remains moderate. For a romantic drama backed by familiar faces and a notable production banner these figures are average so far. The weekend trend will be crucial in determining whether the film can pick up speed.

What was the occupancy rate on Day 2?

The occupancy figures show a gradual rise as the day progressed. The overall occupancy on day two was 13.42 percent. Morning shows recorded 4.54 percent which indicates a slow start. Afternoon shows improved to 11.85 percent. Evening shows saw better footfall at 15.62 percent. Night shows registered the highest occupancy at 21.69 percent. This pattern suggests that audiences preferred watching the film during later hours especially in urban areas.

What is Do Deewane Seher Mein about?

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali the film is set in contemporary Mumbai. Siddhant Chaturvedi plays Shashank a marketing executive living with a speech impediment. Mrunal Thakur portrays Roshni a content creator struggling with body image concerns. Their arranged marriage meeting slowly develops into a journey of emotional understanding and self acceptance.

The supporting cast includes Ila Arun Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sandeepa Dhar, Viraj Ghelani, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik and Inesh Kotian who add further depth to the story with their performances.

What lies Ahead for the film?

The coming days will be extremely important for Do Deewane Seher Mein. A strong weekend could help improve the overall numbers and give the film better stability at the box office. Positive audience reviews and emotional connection may lead to gradual growth. However if the pace remains slow the film may struggle to compete in a crowded market. Its long term success now depends largely on word of mouth and consistent footfall in theatres.

