Do Deewane Seher Mein Day 3 Box Office: Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s romantic drama wraps opening weekend at Rs…

The romantic drama starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi closed its first weekend with steady numbers at the ticket window. Here’s a detailed look at the film’s three-day earnings and overall performance trend.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein was released in theatres last Friday. The film tells a soft love story at a time when action and intense dramas are ruling the box office. However, it has not managed to attract a large number of viewers so far. The first weekend collection shows that the film has received a slow response in cinemas.

How much did Do Deewane Seher Mein rake in on Day 3?

The Sunday figures show that the film witnessed limited growth. According to early trade estimates, the movie collected Rs 1.31 crore on its first Sunday. With this the total collection now stands at Rs 4.06 crore after three days. The numbers reflect a steady but not impressive pace for a romantic drama that hoped to attract family audiences and young couples.

The day-wise breakdown of Do Deewane Seher Mein

Day 1 Friday: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 2 Saturday: Rs 1.5 crore

Day 3 Sunday: Rs 1.31 crore

Total: Rs 4.06 crore

The crucial Monday test

The Day 4 numbers are yet to be officially reported. Monday collections will be important to understand whether the film can remain stable during the weekdays. Romantic films often depend on positive word of mouth and strong reviews to maintain steady earnings after the opening weekend. If the Monday numbers drop sharply it may affect the overall run.

What was the occupancy on Sunday?

On Sunday February 22 2026 the film recorded an overall 12.56 percent Hindi occupancy. Morning shows opened on a slower note while evening shows saw slightly better attendance. Even then the overall footfall remained low compared to major commercial releases.

More about Do Deewane Seher Mein

Directed by Ravi Udyawar the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Inesh Kotian, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik and Viraj Gehlani.

The story follows Shashank and Roshni as they navigate love and self discovery in a busy city. The film focuses on emotions vulnerability and the small moments that shape relationships.

