Do Deewane Seher Mein Day 4 Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s film still struggles to gain momentum, total earnings stand at Rs…

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein sees a slow start on Monday, reflecting modest audience turnout. Check out the latest Day 4 box office numbers and overall earnings.

The romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein has entered its first Monday at the box office with modest collections. After a slow opening weekend, the film is now looking to stabilise and maintain a steady run. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the total India net collection in four days stands at around Rs 4.43 crore.

What happened during the weekend?

The romantic drama film opened to Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. Saturday saw a slight growth to Rs 1.5 crore, followed by Rs 1.45 crore on Sunday. Despite the weekend increase, overall growth remained limited, indicating that the film is yet to find a strong footing with audiences.

Trade experts noted that opening day figures may have benefited from promotional offers in some multiplexes. While certain circuits saw 40–50% growth on Day 2, other areas showed a dip. Monday was therefore considered a crucial day to gauge whether the film could sustain interest.

The performance on Monday

On its fourth day, Hindi occupancy stood at 7.04 percent overall. Morning shows recorded 5.58 percent occupancy, rising to 8.49 percent during afternoon screenings. Among cities, Chennai showed the strongest occupancy at 16 percent from just 12 shows.

Pune followed with 13 percent across 77 shows, while Kolkata reported 10 percent overall, including a strong 16 percent in afternoon shows. Mumbai saw around 7 percent across 248 shows and the National Capital Region recorded 6 percent from 328 shows. Ahmedabad had 8 percent occupancy across 201 shows, and Chandigarh reported 9.5 percent from 33 shows. Other centres including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow ranged between 4–8 percent.

More about Do Deewane Seher Mein

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Do Deewane Seher Mein tells the story of two very different individuals who gradually fall in love in a bustling city. One struggles with a speech problem while the other dreams of changing the world with her big ambitions. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, with supporting roles played by Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta and Sandeepa Dhar.

