Home

Entertainment

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Day 1 Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur film outpaces Taapsee Pannus courtroom drama, earns Rs…

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Day 1 Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur film outpaces Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama, earns Rs…

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs. Assi Day 1 Box Office; check which film won the box office day 1 battle. Read inside.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Day 1 Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur film outpaces Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama, earns Rs…

In the world of box office clashes, when two films arrive together, there is obviously a battle of numbers. One such similar situation occurred when two contrasting Bollywood films—Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi—locked horns on February 20, setting the stage for an intriguing theatrical clash. While both films opened to largely positive reviews, both had a slow start with Day 1 earnings. The romantic drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur and the courtroom drama led by Taapsee Pannu may belong to different genres, but they are currently competing for the same audience attention.

As per early estimates, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi open to slow box office collections on Day 1, earning under Rs 1 crore each despite positive reviews.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Day 1 Collections

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Do Deewane Seher Mein has collected approximately Rs 0.79 crore on its opening day. Assi, meanwhile, has earned around Rs 0.71 crore at the Indian box office.

With a marginal difference, Siddhant and Mrunal’s romantic drama has taken the edge over Taapsee’s courtroom outing.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Assi

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is a courtroom drama centered on a lawyer fighting a complex case linked to sexual assault. The theme of the film revolves around justice, societal silence, and gender violence through intense courtroom proceedings.

The film is headlined by Taapsee Pannu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Do Deewane Seher Mein features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film follows two socially awkward youngsters navigating life in Mumbai, grappling with insecurities and societal pressures before discovering love and self-acceptance.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Abhiruchi Chand, the film is backed by producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, and Bhansali Productions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.