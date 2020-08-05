Bollywood actor Dino Morea has tweeted to deny reports that he had hosted a party at his residence on the night of June 13, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was present along with several high-profile guests. He wrote, “There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations.” Also Read - SSR Death Case: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Aditya Thackeray’s ‘Dirty Politics’ Statement, Says ‘Everyone Knows How Your Father Became The CM’

Dino Morea further mentioned that he does not have any connection with all this going on and requested to not drag him. "DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this", Dino concluded.

The actor's tweet came in reaction to former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane telling the media that Dino had played host to Sushant and a politician at a party he organised at his residence on June 13, the day before Sushant's death.

There was never any such gathering at my residence , pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this. https://t.co/IsxnKo4k4h — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) August 4, 2020



With his clarification tweet, Dino attached a news channel clip of Rane at the briefing. In the clip, it has been mentioned that after starting off at Dino’s place, the party had moved to Sushant’s apartment in Bandra.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Post mortem report had claimed that the actor committed suicide. The investigation into the case is still on, with Mumbai Police and Bihar Police probing the case.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the decision was taken after Rajput’s father met the state police chief. “The DGP spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput’s father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter,” said Kumar.