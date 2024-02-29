Home

Entertainment

Do Patti Teaser: Kajol Rides Bullet as a Cop on Chase, Kriti Sanon Plays a Psycho in Netflix’ New Film

Do Patti Teaser: Kajol Rides Bullet as a Cop on Chase, Kriti Sanon Plays a Psycho in Netflix’ New Film

Kajol and Kriti Sanon get into the roles that they have never done before. Do Patti on Netflix is a film about 'female power, mystery, and conflicted moralities'.

Do Patti teaser out on Netflix

Do Patti teaser: Netflix on Thursday unveiled the teaser of its upcoming film ‘Do Patti‘. Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh among others, it’s a thriller film where Kajol plays a cop for the first time on-screen. The teaser hints at a gripping story where Kajol‘s cop is on a chase and Kriti seems to be playing a killer. The two cross each other’s paths and share an aggressive past. But, things are more than what meets the eye.

Trending Now

Do Patti is Kriti‘s maiden production and is riding high on the content value. It looks emotional, dramatic, thrilling and mysterious. The film is set in the hills of North India and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Katha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films. While announcing the teaser at a special event in Mumbai, the team called ‘Do Patti’ a film about female power and a story which features ‘conflicting moralities’.

You may like to read

“Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind!” the team of Do Patti says. “The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience… with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India’s hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We’re ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix,” said the team.

Kriti too seemed excited as she unveiled the teaser of ‘Do Patti’ and mentioned how she decided to create opportunities herself with this one. “Sometimes when u dont find opportunities that excite you enough, you gotta create one! And I created that with Do Patti for myself,” she told the media at the launch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Apart from Kriti, Kajol and Shaheer, Do Patti also stars Tanvi Azmi in an important role. It is written by

Kanika Dhillon and is slated to premiere soon. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Do Patti!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.