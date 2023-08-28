Home

Do You Know Lauren Gottlieb’s Fiance Tobias Jones is a Video Director in London? Check Out Their Mushy Pics From Engagement

Actress Lauren Gottlieb, who is known for her performance in ABCD 2, got engaged to long-time boyfriend Tobias Jones at a dreamy location inside an ocean villa located in Aruba, the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The gorgeous and romantic pictures of Lauren and Tobias have made us believe in love. Tobias planned a surprise proposal at a beachside property in a picturesque location. The London-based video creator dressed in an all-black outfit, on one knee as he proposed to Lauren, who wore a solid bright orange off-shoulder mini dress. The couple looked into each other’s eyes while posing on a wooden deck with rose petals all over. Lauren and Tobias’ room facing the ocean took our breath away. It’s priced at $500 (Rs 41,000) per night.

Who is Lauren Gottlieb’s fiance Tobias Jones?

Tobias Jones is a London-based Creative Director of his own firm ‘Newinflux’. His focus is on short-form video content in high fashion. He has worked with luxury brands such as Prada, Vogue and AMI. Tobias is also a VFX specialist and has been editing videos since he was 19. Tobias has worked with companies like TikTok, Red Bull, SBTV/Adobe, Bacardi, Insta 360, Samsonite, and more.

Tobias has been making videos and clicking pictures of Lauren for quite some time now. Most of the pics of Lauren on her Instagram profile are taken by her lover.

He shared a romantic note for his ladylove Lauren while writing, “Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect woman was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate. ❤️”. (sic.)

Lauren too shared the post on her Instagram where she mentioned how her boyfriend Tobias is all she wants to be with. In her caption, the dancer wrote, “A million times YES 💍 Officially Forever 💘 Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!” (sic.)

Romantic proposal pics of Lauren and Tobias from their engagement

