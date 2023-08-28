Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Do You Know Lauren Gottlieb's Fiance Tobias Jones is a Video Director in London? Check Out Their Mushy Pics From Engagement
Meet Lauren Gottlieb's Fiance Tobias Jones, Who is a London Based Creative Video Director - Check Their Romantic Pics From Engagement Proposal.
Actress Lauren Gottlieb, who is known for her performance in ABCD 2, got engaged to long-time boyfriend Tobias Jones at a dreamy location inside an ocean villa located in Aruba, the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The gorgeous and romantic pictures of Lauren and Tobias have made us believe in love. Tobias planned a surprise proposal at a beachside property in a picturesque location. The London-based video creator dressed in an all-black outfit, on one knee as he proposed to Lauren, who wore a solid bright orange off-shoulder mini dress. The couple looked into each other’s eyes while posing on a wooden deck with rose petals all over. Lauren and Tobias’ room facing the ocean took our breath away. It’s priced at $500 (Rs 41,000) per night.
Who is Lauren Gottlieb’s fiance Tobias Jones?
Tobias Jones is a London-based Creative Director of his own firm ‘Newinflux’. His focus is on short-form video content in high fashion. He has worked with luxury brands such as Prada, Vogue and AMI. Tobias is also a VFX specialist and has been editing videos since he was 19. Tobias has worked with companies like TikTok, Red Bull, SBTV/Adobe, Bacardi, Insta 360, Samsonite, and more.
Tobias has been making videos and clicking pictures of Lauren for quite some time now. Most of the pics of Lauren on her Instagram profile are taken by her lover.
Romantic proposal pics of Lauren and Tobias from their engagement
