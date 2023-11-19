Home

Entertainment

Do You Know Sara Tendulkar Was Dating KOHLI Before Shubhman Gill? Report Suggests So

Do You Know Sara Tendulkar Was Dating KOHLI Before Shubhman Gill? Report Suggests So

Sara Tendulkar and Shubhman Gill are rumoured to be dating. But do you know Sachin Tendulkar's daughter was also linked with actor Kohli? - Read the full story to know.

Do You Know Sara Tendulkar Was Dating KOHLI Before Shubhman Gill Report Suggests So

ICC World Cup 2023 Finals has kickstarted between India and Australia and we can just wait for the big win. There are several big celebrities who have arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat to support India. Among them is Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, who is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill. She had come to support Gill, however, the match started on a disappointing note, with Shubman Gill losing his wicket, contributing with only four runs.

Trending Now



Talking about Sara Tendulkar‘s love life, do you know before dating Shubhman Gill, Sara was in a relationship with KOHLI? If reports are to be believed, Sara Tendulkar was with Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli who is known for his work in Yaariyan, Ranchi Diaries and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka. It seems like there’s quite a whirlwind of rumours and relationships swirling around Sara Tendulkar. The news of Sara and Himansh dating surfaced after several pictures of them together went viral on social media. There were sightings of them spending time together, which fueled the speculation.

You may like to read

Eventually, the two reportedly ended their relationship, and Himansh later confirmed being in a friendship with Sara post their breakup. He even disclosed his current relationship status, mentioning that he was dating TV actress Abigail Jain.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill, who has been rumoured to be involved with Sara lately, had subtly sidestepped questions about their relationship during an Instagram Q&A session. When asked about his relationship status, he stated that he was single and had no plans for a relationship in the future.

It’s quite the romantic carousel involving these personalities, isn’t it? With Sara Tendulkar, Himansh Kohli, and Shuwbman Gill making headlines for their alleged relationships, it seems like the rumour mill is in full swing.

Watch this space for more updates on Sara Tendulkar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.