Pushpa The Rise Pre-release Event: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known figure in South India. After establishing herself in films like Geetha Govindam and Kirik Party, the actor who made her Tamil debut in Karthi's Sulthan, is now slated to star in her first pan-Indian release, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The movie will be released on December 17 alongside South megastar Allu Arjun. This is the first time the duo will be seen working together, and fans are ecstatic. At the pre-release event, her co-star Arjun recently talked out about working with Rashmika and disclosed calling the National Crush, 'Crushmika.'

Crushmika is the nickname I've given her. We work with a lot of people, but there are just a few that we truly adore. Rashmika is one of the co-stars he truly loves. She's a very lovely, simple, down-to-earth girl who is also very gorgeous, intellectual, and above all, very talented."

He goes on to say, "She is already at the top of her game, but given her talent, I believe she can achieve even more. With the right projects and directors, I believe she has a lot more promise in the coming years. She is a fantastic artist. Rashmika, I wish you all the best."

As the main cast travels to several places to promote Pushpa, the movie’s excitement is at an all-time high. While Samantha’s first item song has received over 45 million views, the issue over its lyrics has caused a stir on the internet.

Superstar Allu Arjun appears in a new avatar. His accent and delivery of dialogue are unlike anything he’s done previously. He portrays Pushpa Raj, a woodcutter who fights his way through all of his opponents. Despite the commotion, he knows when to have a good time.

We’re giddy with eagerness to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna together.