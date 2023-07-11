Home

Do You Know Why Paresh Rawal Didn’t Accept Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2? Here’s The Truth

Paresh Rawal is not seen in OMG 2. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar in the sequel to the 2012 film. But, why did Rawal turn the film in the first place? Read on.

OMG 2 update: The makers of OMG 2 released its teaser on Tuesday morning. Starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the video was received well by the audience and it started trending on social media in no time. OMG 2, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is the sequel to the 2012 film which features Paresh Rawal alongside Akshay.

11 years later, OMG 2 comes out to celebrate the power of faith but this time, the audience won’t see Kanji Lal, Paresh Rawal’s iconic character from the first film. Instead, the fans get Pankaj as ‘Kanti Sharan Mudgal’, a devotee of Lord Shiva from Varanasi. While the buzz around OMG 2 rises on with the teaser, here’s a small trivia about Paresh Rawal‘s absence from the film.

Despite their amazing chemistry that entertained the fans in 2012, the makers couldn’t repeat the magic of having Paresh and Akshay on board. However, it was the veteran actor who refused to be a part of OMG 2. He opened up on the same in an interview earlier. The popular actor said he didn’t like the story of the new film and thought that it was frivolous to make a second film only because the first film was successful.

Paresh Rawal told Bollywood Bubble, “Mujhe nahi lagi kahani achi, I don’t want to be a part of it. Mere liye koi bhi sequel banana, encash karna, mujhe as a character maza nahi aa raha toh, mene bola mein nahi karunga.” Adding more to why he turned down the sequel, he added that if someone wants to make a sequel to a successful film, it should be made the way Rajkumar Hirani made. “Jo hum Hera Pheri mein kar chuke the it was again (enchasing) abhi toh Neeraj (Vora) nahi raha par encash kyu? Ya toh aap sequel banate hai toh Munna Bhai MMBS jaisi banao, ki ek leap late ho, quantum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai jaisi,” he said.

The actor might have refused to be a part of OMG 2 but he is working in another franchise – Hera Pheri. The fourth part in the franchise is going to begin soon and Paresh will be seen reprising his iconic character Baburao alongside Akshay and Suniel Shetty. Watch this space for all the latest updates on OMG 2!

