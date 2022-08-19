Anurag Kashyap Reveals Aaliyah Got Anxiety After Rape Threats: Anurag Kashyap in a recent interview opened up about the rape threats to his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. Aaliyah, who is the filmmaker’s daughter from his previous marriage to Aarti Bajaj was brutally trolled for posing in a lingerie and got rape threats. Anurag recalled that he had to leave everything and headed to the US to be with his daughter. He told that Aaliyah was struggling with anxiety issues because of the online threats. Anurag said he gets really bothered by Aaliyah’s anxiety. He revealed that his daughter’s anxiety began after the rape threats. The Dobaara filmmaker stated, “Her anxiety like literally made me drop everything and run to the US, and she came back here. Other than her anxiety issues, she is just amazing.”Also Read - LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022: Sudeva, Manjapadda Press Forward For a Lead

Anurag Says He Never Shielded Aaliyah From Spotlight

Anurag shared that he feels proud that Aaliyah speaks to everybody about everything as there are things kids are unable to discuss with parents. He pointed out, “At this age, she talks to everybody, about everything. In our team, we had to deal with it while keeping it inside.” Anurag never shielded his daughter from the spotlight as she never had any interest in films. According to him she always wanted to pursue fashion. He also admitted that Aaliyah gets so much attention because he draws unnecessary attention. He jokingly stated, “If I got as much box office as I get attention, it would have gotten compensated.” Also Read - Mahatma Gandhi's Statue Vandalised Outside Temple in New York, Second Attack In Two Weeks

Anurag recently made headlines after his Oscar prediction remark didn’t went down well with Vivek Agnihotri. Anurag had preferred RRR over The Kashmir Files for an Oscar nomination. Vivek called out the Dobaara filmmaker a genocide-denier in his tweet. Also Read - AIFF Ban: Sports Ministry Requests FIFA, AFC To Allow Indian Clubs Play AFC Tournaments

Anurag’s recent release Dobaara features Taapsee Pannu in lead role.

For more updates on Anurag Kashyap and Aaliyah Kashyap, check out this space at India.com.