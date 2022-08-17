Dobaaraa Trailer: The second trailer for the Taapsee Pannu-starring Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R Kapoor film Dobaaraa has been released just one day before it opens in theatres on August 19. While the filmmakers withheld all the crucial material to keep us captivated, they left blanks for the audience to fill in, which increased our interest in the movie.Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's RRR Oscar Nomination Prediction, Calls Him 'Genocide-Denier'

The second trailer for the movie looks even more intriguing, despite the fact that the first one was highly received by viewers. This is the first time a genre like this has been explored in Indian cinema, and the trailer also promises that there will be even more to enjoy in the theatres.

Watch Dobaaraa’s Trailer Here:



Meanwhile, Dobaaraa has opened at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as the Fantasia Film Festival, the London Film Festival, and now the Melbourne International Film Festival. This is after a long leap filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu will mark their return together in the genre they master in.

With Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures. Cult Movies tell compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Such films have never been made before in India, and with Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap being on board for the third time, here is the bringing one of the well-carved trailers of this year.

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

