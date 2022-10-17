Doctor G Box Office Collection: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Doctor G was released on October 14, 2022, Friday. The film started low on day 1 with Rs 3.87 crore and started to pick on day 2 with Rs 5.22 crore, a jump of 20-30 per cent. On day 3, Doctor G earned Rs 5.50 crore and the total collection is expected to stand at Rs 14.59 crore. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet starrer had a rather low buzz surrounding the film and did not rely on heavy or aggressive promotions. However, the word of mouth and reviews primarily worked and therefore there is a jump at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, “Strangely #DoctorG wasn’t promoted, it had a decent start which could have been much better. #KantaraHindi is basking in strrrong WOM glory …other langs versions of #Kantara are also on fire ! meanwhile all other releases go unnoticed at #BoxOffice @ayushmannk @shetty_rishab”.Also Read - Doctor G Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Comic Caper Witnesses Decent Growth on Saturday - Check Detailed Report

Strangely #DoctorG wasn’t promoted, it had a decent start which could have been much better. #KantaraHindi is basking in strrrong WOM glory …other langs versions of #Kantara are also on fire !

meanwhile all other releases go unnoticed at #BoxOffice @ayushmannk @shetty_rishab — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) October 17, 2022

Ayushmann's social comedy Doctor G clashed at the box office with Parineeti Chopra's espionage action thriller Code Name: Tiranga and the Hindi dubbed version of Kannada language drama Kantara. Parineeti Chopra – Harrdy Sandhu's movie has been declared a flop. Films like Goodbye and Codename Tiranga are slowly putting an end to the assumption that cheaper tickets lead to better collections.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s last two releases

Anubhav Sinha’s Anek is a political thriller that earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and Rs 5.35 crore in the opening weekend. The film was released on May 27, 2022 and featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa. Then, 2021’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opened at Rs 1.78 crore and its first weekend collection also crossed Rs 14 crore. The romantic comedy was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Doctor G

Ayushmann plays a gynaecologist in a comedy-drama Doctor G set on a hospital campus. It follows the path of a future orthopaedic surgeon who decides to major in gynaecology. Being the alone male in a section where women predominate, he immediately faces a comical social awkwardness. The movie also stars Sheeba Chaddha, who plays the mother of Ayushmann. Anubhuti Kashyap is the film’s director, and she co-wrote the script with Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, and Vishal Wagh.