Doctor G Box Office Collection Day 1: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Doctor G collided with Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name Tiranga at the box office. The comedy-drama, Doctor G triumphed in terms of box office receipts despite stiff opposition from the two Bollywood films that debuted. The movie made about 3.25 crore in its Friday opening. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. According to the box office, India reports, “Doctor G collected in the range of Rs 3-3.25 crore, as per early estimates. It states the film’s Saturday collections will outline its overall performance at the box office in the coming days.”Also Read - Doctor G Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Starrer Quirky Social Dramedy is a One-Time Watch

Doctor G v/s Code Name Tiranga Opening Box Office

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu’s movie Code Name Tirangaa has been declared a flop. The film will definitely collect in the 10-15 lakh net and this is despite cheap ticket prices at INR 100,” says the analyst. Films like Goodbye and Codename Tiranga are slowly putting an end to the assumption that cheaper tickets lead to better collections. Also Read - Doctor G Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Box Office Perfomance

The opening weekend numbers for Doctor G are higher than those for his previous movie, Anek, which debuted at Rs 1.77 crore. The initial reception is comparable to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2021 feature, which had strong opening weekend numbers. As per the box office, India reports, “The opening is low and pretty much in the same range as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which opened last December but with better market conditions now hopefully it will edge past that film.” Also Read - Doctor G Movie LIVE Reviews: Ayushmann Khurrana - Rakul Preet's Film Gets Love From Audience

ABOUT Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Doctor G

Ayushmann plays a gynaecologist in a comedy-drama Doctor G set on a hospital campus. It follows the path of a future orthopaedic surgeon who decides to major in gynaecology. Being the lone male in a section where women predominate, he immediately faces a comical social awkwardness. The movie also stars Sheeba Chaddha, who plays the mother of Ayushmann. Anubhuti Kashyap is the film’s director, and she co-wrote the script with Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, and Vishal Wagh.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Doctor G!