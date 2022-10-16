Doctor G Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh starrer medical campus dramedy Doctor G is slowly witnessing growth due to positive word-of-mouth. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial that opened up with Rs 3.25 Crore on Friday. According to a Box Office India report, “Doctor G saw good growth on Saturday as collections went up 35-40% and it collected Rs 4.75-5 Crore nett. The film had done well on Friday evening which led to lesser growth on Saturday evening. This growth on Saturday has become the issue for films in this zone. Doctor G has collected Rs 8.50 Crore nett over the first two days.”Also Read - Doctor G Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Campus Comedy BEATS Parineeti Chopra's Code Name Tiranga- Check Detailed Reports

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S INSTAGRAM POST ON DOCTOR G’S BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Also Read - Doctor G Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Starrer Quirky Social Dramedy is a One-Time Watch

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh shared Doctor G‘s box office collection and wrote, “#DoctorG witnesses substantial growth on Day 2 [+ 34.88%]…Major metros continue to lead, while mass circuits stay low… More improvement is expected on Day 3, since word of mouth is positive… Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr. Total: ₹ 9.09 cr. #India biz.” The BOI report also stated, “Before the pandemic a film which opened Rs 3-4 Crore nett could easily see growth in the 60-80% range on Saturday and would be on its way but this has just not happened in the last year or so.” Also Read - Doctor G Movie LIVE Reviews: Ayushmann Khurrana - Rakul Preet's Film Gets Love From Audience

CHECK OUT DOCTOR G’S BOX OFFICE COLLECTION SHARED BY BOX OFFICE INDIA:

Friday – Rs 3.6 Crore

Saturday – Rs 5 Crore

TOTAL – Rs 8.60 Crore

As per BOI, “Doctor G will now need to see solid growth on Sunday to keep it in with a chance of a good hold on Monday but that will not be easy as in the higher growth areas it is likely that Kantara (Hindi) will be the first choice. The better performing areas for Doctor G like Delhi NCR and Mumbai city tend to see limited growth on Sunday.”

Doctor G also stars Shefali Shah in a pivotal role. Ayushmann place a male gynecologist in the movie.

For more updates on Doctor G box office collection, check out this space at India.com.