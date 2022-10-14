Doctor G Movie leaked online in HD Quality: Ayushmann Khuranna – Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release. The film that hit the screens on October 14, Friday is a comedy drama. Doctor G’s story revolves around a doctor’s struggle as a male gynaecologist. The hilarious film has received positive reviews and fans shower love to the makers, however, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Doctor G and that is that the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, Doctor G’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.Also Read - Doctor G Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Starrer Quirky Social Dramedy is a One-Time Watch

Ayushmann Khuranna, who is known for unconventional roles and stellar performance, has again won hearts of his fans with his role in Doctor G. The film also features Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha in the supporting roles to add that extra dose of humour. Doctor G is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. In the film, Ayushmann plays the role of Dr Uday Gupta, who reluctantly takes admission in the gynaecology department of a medical college in Bhopal where he is surrounded by a strong all-women team of doctors. Also Read - Doctor G Movie LIVE Reviews: Ayushmann Khurrana - Rakul Preet's Film Gets Love From Audience

Doctor G has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

