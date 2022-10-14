Doctor G Movie LIVE Reviews: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet, Shefali Shah’s comedy drama Doctor G has hit the screens on October 14, 2022. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G revolves around a doctor’s struggle as a male gynecologists. The audience have also praised Ayushmann’s stellar performances and choice of unconventional roles and this time too the actor has left a solid impact with his work in Doctor G. The film also features Sheeba Chaddha in supporting role to add up some spice in the film. Netizens have watched the first day first show and have declared Doctor G ‘hilarious’.Also Read - Doctor G Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Starrer Quirky Social Dramedy is a One-Time Watch

The first reviews of Doctor G are in the basis of FDFS. One of the Twitter users wrote, “First Review #DoctorG from Overseas! The story keeps the viewer engaged, mostly due to stellar performances by @ayushmannk @ShefaliShah_ & @Rakulpreet ! They all Stole the Show all the way. Climax & Dialogues totally Clap Worthy! Don’t miss this One!”. Another user said, “Completed First Half of #DoctorG Very interesting till now full of Humour, Emotions. Paisa Wasool #DoctorGInCinemas LOVED ♥️ @Rakulpreet @ayushmannk @ShefaliShah_ #SheebaChadda”. Also Read - Doctor G Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

DOCTOR G LIVE TWITTER REVIEWS

#DoctorG – #filmreview #Film Doctor G Pros

1. Bold Subject

2.Good Acting by #AyushmannKhurrana & others

3. Fun moments

4. Enjoyable Cons 1. Predictable

2. Not for the family class due to A Certificate and double meaning dialogues Rating: 6.5 out of 10 by #BollywoodProduct pic.twitter.com/W5kCcfbPPn — Bollywod Product (@BolywoodProduct) October 14, 2022

Special mention to the ensemble for maintaining the tempo of #DoctorG along with #AyushmannKhurrana & #RakulPreetSingh. #SheebaChaddha who plays Uday’s mother cracks up the cinema hall with her one liners…Music of the film helmed by #AmitTrivedi is Good…#DoctorGReview — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) October 14, 2022

#DoctorGReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟( 3.5 ) #DoctorG is a very well written & directed Medical drama boast of HILARIOUS 1st half which’ll make audience laugh out loud throughout while 2nd half is intense & dramatic.@ayushmannk is FANTASTIC. @ShefaliShah_ & @Rakulpreet shines.MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/ihKqVBBp78 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 14, 2022

#DoctorG is a hilarious watch in theatres. The show is completely stolen by @ayushmannk and especially @ShefaliShah. The second half stays away from the topic.But the end result is satisfying.

Promising debut by @anubhuti_k #doctorgreview @JungleePictures pic.twitter.com/sFpe1qOUwL — not_a_movie_review (@changeformovie) October 14, 2022



