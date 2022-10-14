Doctor G Review: When an actor makes an entry in Bollywood, a typecast follows. Some become action heroes, some become romantic heroes, and some become anti-heroes but Ayushmann Khurrana is different. He has invented a new form of heroism – someone whose filmography revolves in a circle and this circle is all about reproduction, the birth of a child, process and beyond. From being Vicky Donor to someone with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Ayushmann has done it all. In fact, he has even dealt with the idea of parents getting pregnant in Badhaai Ho. Though he floated off the orbit a bit when he picked up movies like Andhadhun, Anek, and more, he is back in the circle. So what’s next for him? Well, the answer lies in Doctor G. He has gone beyond and become a gynecologist in the film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Film Doctor G is about a Junior year doctor who aspires to become an orthopedic. However, no seats are available for him in the orthopedic depart. But he has to stay in Bhopal as he has his mother to take care of. So for him, the only seat available is in the gynecologist depart. Can a male be a successful ‘gyni’. Arey, society kya kahegi. What will happen to male touch? Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G is all about this and much more. Is it worth watching? Read the review to know.Also Read - Doctor G Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

WHAT’S HOT

Of course, Ayushmann Khurrana! He’s not just hot to look at but his acting chops keep you captivated throughout. He is the heart of the film and undoubtedly the best suitable actor to pull off a film like this. The female lead is Rakul Preet Singh. She has a substantial role to play in the film as Ayushmann’s senior and she does justice to it. Over the years, Rakul Preet Singh has definitely polished her acting skills and she’s only getting better. Shefali Shah essays the role Ayushmann’s mentor in the film and as always, she has given her best. While Ayushmann is the soul of the film, the supporting characters have done a good job in taking the narration of the story forward. Director Anubhuti Kashyap has tried to keep the plot and story as believable as possible, and it does work in the favour of the film. No glamourisation, no cliched dramatic scenes and no unnecessary songs – the film is short and enjoyable. In the first half of Doctor G, there are many scenes that will tickle your funny bones. Trust Ayushmann Khurrana to be the perfect ‘non-hero’ in a film who makes you believe he is one of us. Also Read - Doctor G Movie LIVE Reviews: Ayushmann Khurrana - Rakul Preet's Film Gets Love From Audience

WHAT’S NOT

In Doctor G, there are a few parallel stories running so at times it feels all jumbled up. It gives out more message than one and that takes away a little from the film. Though the writer and director have done their best to tie the stories up well, at times, the film appears all over the place. The background score could also have been better. It last half hour of the film is pretty predictable. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying Brad Pitt 'Slid Into Her DMs'

VERDICT

Doctor G is a one-time watch movie for all the Ayushmann Khurrana lovers. He is back into his zone of being the desi boy trying to build his quirky and unique identity. P.S. I personally missed Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the film. Them and Ayushmann make for the most awesome trio ever.

Rating: 3 Stars Byline by: Nikita Thakkar

For more updates on Doctor G movie review, check out this space at India.com.