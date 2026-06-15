Doctor on the Edge 5, 6 episodes release date is here! Will Lee Jae-wook and Shin Ye-eun reunite?

Lee Jae-wook and Shin Ye-eun's slow burn romance K-drama continues to win hearts. Here's a quick guide to Doctor on the Edge episodes 6 and 6 release schedule, streaming details, and what may happen next in the popular K-drama.

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Doctor on the Edge (PC: Instagram)

Doctor on the Edge has quickly become one of the most talked-about Korean dramas of June 2026 because of its cast and plot. Blending medical drama, romance, and small-town healing stories, the series follows a talented doctor who finds himself working on a remote island far from his comfort zone. After four engaging episodes filled with emotional moments, growing relationships, and challenges, viewers are now eagerly waiting for the next episodes. If you’re following the series, here’s everything you need to know about Doctor on the Edge episodes 5 and 6.

Doctor on the Edge episodes 5 and 6 release date

Doctor on the Edge premiered on June 1, 2026, and airs every Monday and Tuesday on ENA in South Korea. Doctor on the Edge episodes 5 and 6 are set to be released on:

Doctor on the Edge episode five will air on June 15, 2026 (Monday)

Doctor on the Edge episode six followed by the next day on June 16, 2026 (Tuesday).

Doctor on the Edge episodes 5 and 6 release time

Doctor on the Edge airs at 10:00 pm KST in South Korea. For viewers in India, that translates to approximately 6:30 pm IST on the same day or later at night. Streaming availability may vary slightly depending on the region, but episodes generally become available shortly after their Korean broadcast.

Where to watch Doctor on the Edge episodes 5 and 6 on OTT?

Fans can watch Doctor on the Edge episodes 5 and 6 on Genie TV in South Korea, Hulu in the United States, and on Disney+ internationally. However, its official OTT platform availability in India is still to be confirmed.

What to expect from Doctor on the Edge episodes 5 and 6?

Doctor on the Edge stars Lee Jae-wook and Shin Ye-eun in the lead roles and is based on the popular webtoon Endurance Doctor. Doctor on the Edge episodes 5 and 6 are expected to focus on the growing bond between Do Ji-ui and Yook Ha-ri as they continue working together on the island. Do Ji-ui (Lee Jae-wook) and Yook Ha-ri (Shin Ye-eun) get much closer after the accident in the last episode.

After Ji-ui’s hospitalisation, he asks Ha-ri to stay by his side during his recovery. The tension culminates when Ha-ri’s ex-boyfriend suddenly arrives in her life, acting possessive. In the preview, we also saw that gossip spreads at the local health center claiming Ha-ri had inappropriate relationships with doctors at her previous hospital, which makes her feel anxious and sad.

It will be interesting to see this love triangle in the upcoming episodes, so make sure to add Doctor on the Edge to your watchlist to stay updated on all the twists and turns happening in the K-drama.