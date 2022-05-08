Doctor Strange 2 Leaked Online For Free Download: Doctor Strange 2 starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams has been leaked online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites a few days after the release. Released on May 6, Friday, Doctor Strange sequel – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and sees Dr Strange open a rift in the multiverse while trying to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The MCU’s first horror movie is a super hit. The film has got positive reviews on social media from the audience and critics. However, there is a sad news for the makers and actors of as Doctor Strange 2 has been leaked online in HD quality on day one of the release. Yes, that’s right! The sudden leak of the film might affect the box office collection. Doctor Strange 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz.Also Read - Doctor Strange Actor Zara Pythian And Her Husband Victor Marke Accused of Sexually Abusing a Minor Girl

Director Sam Raimi once again proved his courage and left fans with a gasp by giving them the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting and terrifying Marvel movie. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “#Doctorstrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FULL-ON SPECTACLE. Sam Raimi weaves an exhilarating story creating a visual experience like no other. Benedict elevates Strange to another level & Elizabeth Olsen delivers a powerful performance thats truly horrifying #ScarletWitch”. Another one wrote, “Just seen Doctor Strange and that movie was crazy. I’d definitely say it’s the MCUS first horror film. It’s a must see! #MultiverseOfMadness”. Also Read - Acharya Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Acharya, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, 83. Also Read - Heropanti 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The government has several times taken several strict actions against theses top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released on theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)