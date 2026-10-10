Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 1 review: Kim Ji-won shines as a fearless surgeon in a hospital full of corruption

Kim Ji-won returns with Doctor X: Mafia in White, a medical K-drama that mixes challenging surgeries with hospital politics, power struggles and a doctor who refuses to play by the rules.

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Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 1 review (PC: Instagram)

Medical K-dramas often bring together emotional patient stories, difficult surgeries, and the personal struggles of doctors. But what happens when the biggest problem in a hospital is not the medical emergency itself, but the people who are supposed to run it? Doctor X: Mafia in White takes this idea forward with a surgeon who has little patience for professional politics and believes that a doctor’s skills should matter more than their position. Led by Kim Ji-won, the new Korean drama opens with a story that goes beyond the operating room. Its first episode introduces a confident lead character, an institution struggling with its own problems and a conflict that could make things interesting in the episodes ahead. But does the premiere deliver enough to keep viewers hooked?

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 1 review: What is the story about?

Doctor X: Mafia in White in White follows Gye Su-jeong, played by Kim Ji-won, a highly skilled surgeon who joins Guseo University Hospital through a medical staffing agency. She is not the kind of doctor who believes in pleasing seniors or following traditions simply because everyone else does.

Su-jeong trusts her medical abilities and wants to focus on treating patients rather than getting caught up in workplace politics. However, her arrival puts her in a difficult position at a hospital where authority, personal interests and professional relationships influence how things work.

The first episode sets up this central conflict without making the story entirely about medical emergencies. It also introduces the people who will shape Su-jeong’s journey, including the hospital’s director and a young intern. There is enough groundwork to establish the show’s direction, although some character relationships will need more time to develop.

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 1 review: Kim Ji-won steals the show as Gye Su-jeong

Kim Ji-won is the biggest strength of the opening episode. Known for her performances in Netflix K-drama Queen of Tears and other popular Korean dramas, the actress takes on a character who is very different from the ones audiences may remember her for.

As Su-jeong, she is confident, straightforward, and unwilling to let seniority decide who is right. Her character does not spend much time trying to win people’s approval, which makes her stand out in a workplace where hierarchy carries considerable weight.

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What makes Su-jeong interesting is that her confidence comes from her ability as a surgeon. She is not simply trying to pick fights with everyone around her. Instead, she challenges a system that appears more concerned with influence than medical responsibility. Kim Ji-won handles this attitude well, giving the character a sharp edge and a must watch for all the viewers.

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 1 review: Hospital politics give K-drama its main conflict

Doctor X: Mafia in White uses hospital politics as more than a background detail. The series looks at how ambition, professional rivalries, and the desire for power can affect an institution meant to put patients first.

This gives the drama a clear direction from the beginning. Rather than relying only on emotional surgeries or relationships between doctors, it places Su-jeong against a system that she refuses to accept without question.

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The supporting cast, including Lee Jung-eun as Jang Hui-suk, Son Hyun-joo as hospital director Bu Seung-gwon, and Kim Woo-seok as intern Park Tae-gyeong, whose journey is set to intersect with Su-jeong’s.

The premise is engaging, but hospital corruption and a fearless outsider challenging powerful people are main themes of this K-drama.

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 1 verdict: Is it worth watching?

The first episode of Doctor X: Mafia in White offers a promising start, especially for viewers who enjoy medical dramas with a strong central character. Kim Ji-won’s performance gives the series its identity, while the focus on hospital corruption adds tension beyond the operating room.

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However, the premiere spends much of its time establishing the hospital’s power structure and introducing the central conflict. Some parts of the story feel familiar, and the series has yet to reveal the full emotional depth of its characters.

Doctor X: Mafia in White is worth a try for Kim Ji-won’s performance and its medical thriller setup. Fans can watch Doctor X: Mafia in White on Netflix.

Rating: 4/5