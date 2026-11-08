Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 10 review: Kim Ji-won’s rare tumor surgery brings doctors together, unexpected murder attempt shocks viewers

Kim Ji-won's Gye Su-jeong finally gets support from her fellow doctors as they join hands to save an eight-year-old cancer patient. However, Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 10 ends with a disturbing twist involving Park Tae-kyung and a mysterious patient.

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Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 10 review (PC: Instagram)

Doctor X: Mafia in White continues to keep viewers hooked with its mix of medical drama, emotional moments and hospital politics. While the previous episodes focused on Gye Su-jeong’s struggles against the powerful Magnolia Society, the latest episode brings a much-needed change as several doctors finally stand together for a patient. Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 10 gives Kim Ji-won’s character an important moment as she takes on a complicated operation to save an eight-year-old girl. But just when things seem to be moving in the right direction, the makers introduce a disturbing development involving Park Tae-kyung (Kim Woo-seok). The final few minutes leave several questions unanswered and set the stage for an intense final stretch.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 10 review: Gye Su-jeong and the doctors join hands to save an eight-year-old girl

The episode begins with Jang Hee-sook (Lee Jung-eun) remembering her past with Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) and the advice she once gave her: a doctor must always stand by their patients. This memory becomes important as Hee-sook decides to support Su-jeong during the difficult operation.

The case involves Lee Hyeon-a, an eight-year-old rare tumor patient whose condition requires an extremely complicated surgery. Su-jeong needs help, but the hospital’s ongoing conflict and the pressure from the Magnolia Society make it difficult for doctors to step forward.

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However, Director Bu Seung-gwon (Son Hyun-joo) refuses to let hospital politics come before a child’s life. He decides to support the operation, and other doctors eventually join the team. Together, they manage to complete the challenging procedure successfully.

One of the most touching moments comes when Su-jeong thanks everyone who helped her. She then takes Hee-sook’s hand and places it on Hyeon-a’s heart, making the moment even more emotional. It is a reminder of why doctors choose this profession in the first place.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 10 review: Magnolia Society faces resistance as doctors fight back

The successful surgery does not mean the doctors can return to their normal lives. The Magnolia Society is furious that the medical team went against its orders and decides to take disciplinary action against those involved.

Director Bu faces serious consequences, while Su-jeong’s freelance contract with Guseo University Medical Centre is terminated. Other doctors also face suspension. The decision shows just how much control the powerful group has over the hospital.

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However, Hee-sook comes up with a clever way to challenge the decision. She brings Hyeon-a’s mother into the picture, and the mother threatens legal action against the hospital and the foundation if the doctors are punished.

Her intervention puts the Magnolia Society in a difficult position, forcing its members to reconsider their decision. This development is particularly satisfying because the doctors finally receive support from someone who understands the importance of their work.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 10 review: Park Tae-kyung’s shocking move changes story

While the episode offers an emotional victory for Gye Su-jeong and her team, its ending takes a much darker turn. Viewers are introduced to Kim Seung-hyo (Jeon Guk-hwan), the founder of the medical volunteer organisation White Wings, who is expected to arrive at Guseo University Medical Centre for a heart transplant. His connection to Gye Su-jeong’s past makes his entry important.

However, the biggest shock comes in the final scene. Park Tae-kyung (Kim Woo-seok) is seen attempting to suffocate Kim Seung-hyo with a pillow, while Jo Won-jin (Lee Jin-hee) watches. Gye Su-jeong tries to intervene, and Seung-hyo grabs her hand, addressing her as Doctor X.

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The scene raises several questions about Park Tae-kyung’s past, his connection with Kim Seung-hyo and Won-jin’s unexpected reaction. Although the episode does not explain his intentions, it hints that there is much more to this situation than viewers initially understand.

Kim Woo-seok’s performance in the closing sequence adds another layer of mystery to the character. With only two episodes remaining, this storyline could become one of the biggest turning points in the drama

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 10 review: Final verdict

Episode 10 is among the more emotionally satisfying chapters of the series so far. The successful operation, the doctors finally putting aside their differences and Hee-sook’s clever response to the Magnolia Society make the episode worth watching.

However, the biggest highlight is undoubtedly the final twist involving Park Tae-kyung and Kim Seung-hyo. It adds a new mystery just when viewers thought the focus would remain on the hospital’s internal politics.

There are a few unanswered questions, but the episode successfully balances medical drama with personal conflicts.

Rating: 4/5