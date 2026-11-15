Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 12 finale review: Kim Ji-won shines as truth behind White Wings comes out with bittersweet ending

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 12 brings Gye Su-jeong's painful past and the White Wings mystery to a dramatic conclusion. Here's what happens in the finale and whether the K-drama delivers a satisfying ending.

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Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 12 (PC: Instagram)

Some medical dramas keep viewers hooked with complicated surgeries, while others stand out because of the difficult choices their doctors have to make. Doctor X: Mafia in White manages to bring both elements together, but its final episode takes the story into much darker territory. After discovering the truth about Kim Seung-hyo and the terrible secrets connected to White Wings, Gye Su-Jeong, Jo Won-jin, and Park Tae-kyung are left with a decision that could change their lives. Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 12 picks up from the shocking operating-room cliffhanger and brings their individual struggles together. But does the finale give these characters the closure they deserve, or does the story leave viewers with more questions?

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 12 review: Kim Seung-hyo’s surgery takes a shocking turn

Doctor X: Mafia in White finale begins with Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) preparing to operate on Kim Seung-hyo (Jeon Gook-hwan). However, this is no ordinary surgery. Kim Seung-hyo was a respected doctor who secretly sexually abused children, using his position and reputation to hide his crimes. He exploited vulnerable children through his charitable organisation, White Wings, which was supposed to protect them. Park Tae-kyung (Kim Woo-seok) and Na-kyung were among his victims. He also kept photographs of the children he abused as evidence of his crimes. His actions caused lasting trauma to several children and eventually led to his downfall.

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Gye Su-Jeong has her own reasons for wanting him to face the consequences of his actions. She remembers Baraka, the child in White Wings she could not save, and struggles with the guilt of having once saved Kim Seung-hyo’s life. Meanwhile, Jo Won-jin (Lee Jin-hee), his daughter, is also determined to make him answer for what he has done.

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The tension increases when Won-jin prepares to use flumazenil, a medicine that reverses the effects of certain sedatives. The plan is to make Seung-hyo aware of what is happening during the operation. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Jang Hee-sook (Lee Jung-eun) arrives with Nima, bringing a crucial emotional moment into the operating.

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 12 review: Nima’s return changes Gye Su-Jeong’s decision

One of the most important moments in Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 12 is Nima’s return. Su-jeong has carried the pain of losing Baraka for years, believing that she failed to protect the children who needed her. Nima’s presence reminds her that there is still someone she can save.

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The White Wings members also try to interfere and take Nima away. However, Su-jeong refuses to let them control the situation. She makes it clear that the operation will stop if anyone tries to harm Nima. Director Bu Seung-gwon (Son Hyun-joo) also steps in to prevent the interference.

Nima later communicates through a sketchbook, making it clear that Seung-hyo is the real monster. This moment helps Su-jeong understand that she does not have to punish herself for the past forever. She resumes the surgery and completes it successfully.

The scene is particularly moving because Su-jeong finally gets to see someone connected to her painful past alive and safe. Her decision also reinforces one of the drama’s central ideas: a doctor’s responsibility is to save lives, even when personal feelings make that decision difficult.

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 12 review: Jo Won-jin’s revenge gives the finale its darkest moment

While Su-Jeong chooses to complete her duty as a doctor, Won-jin finds her own way of confronting her father. After years of knowing the truth and living with the consequences of his actions, she refuses to let him continue enjoying the respect and admiration he once received.

Following the surgery, Seung-hyo experiences intraoperative awareness. He realises that he was conscious during the procedure and begins reacting to what happened. Won-jin then takes responsibility as his guardian and stays beside him.

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In one of the most unsettling scenes of Doctor X: Mafia in White, she uses music associated with his past crimes and the trauma of his victims to trigger his memories. Her final words to him, asking him to live with her in hell for a long time, make the intention behind her revenge clear.

It is a disturbing conclusion to Won-jin’s relationship with her father, but it also shows how deeply his actions have affected her. Lee Jin-hee deserves appreciation for bringing out the anger, pain and determination behind the character.

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 12 review: Does Gye Su-Jeong continue as a doctor

After everything that happens, the biggest question is whether Gye Su-jeong will allow her past to decide the rest of her life. The finale of Doctor X: Mafia in White gives her character a sense of closure. She finally stops treating herself as someone who deserves to suffer for what happened in White Wings.

Won-jin also decides to move forward. She submits her resignation from Guseo University Seonam Hospital and chooses a new path after completing her personal battle against her father. Meanwhile, Su-jeong remains committed to her profession, choosing the responsibility of saving lives over allowing revenge to define her identity.

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Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 12 review: Verdict

Overall, Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 12 delivers an emotionally powerful conclusion to the SBS medical thriller. Kim Ji-won once again stands out as Gye Su-jeong, particularly in the scenes where she has to choose between her personal feelings and her responsibility as a surgeon.

The ending manages to bring the main characters’ journeys together without losing the emotional heart of the story. Doctor X: Mafia in White ends with a strong message about justice, guilt and the responsibility that comes with being a doctor.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 12 rating: 4/5.