Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 2 review: Kim Ji-won performs two risky surgeries but ending hints at a dark secret

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 2 puts Kim Ji-won's fearless surgeon to the test with two critical patients, a powerful hospital chairman and a mystery linked to her past. The ending leaves viewers with an important question about Doctor X.

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Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 2 review (PC: Instagram)

SBS’s Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia Episode 2 achieved a peak rating of 17.4%, recording 14.9% nationwide and 14.7% in the Seoul metropolitan area, according to Chosun. In Episode 1 of Doctor X: Mafia In White, we saw Gye Su-jeong aka Doctor X (Kim Ji-won), a highly skilled surgeon, arrive at Guseo University Hospital and challenges a system where power and seniority often matter more than patients. Her fearless attitude and her will to not follow rules blindly quickly put her at odds with the hospital staff. Episode 2 takes this conflict further as Su-jeong faces two critical patients and gets the chance to prove why her surgical skills are hard to ignore. While her confidence makes for some gripping operating-room moments, the episode also explores the corruption within the hospital and ends with a revelation that raises questions about her past. Does Gye Su-jeong have more secrets than she lets on? Scroll down to read in this review.

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 2 review: Kim Ji-won steals the show

Gye Su-jeong played by Kim Ji-won remains the biggest reason to watch Doctor X: Mafia In White. She is direct, stubborn, and completely uninterested in pleasing people who put their status above their responsibilities. Her behaviour irritates the staff at Guseo University Medical Center, but she does not seem particularly bothered.

The episode opens with Gye Su-jeong taking action to get emergency patient Lee Ju-hee the treatment she needs for her rare disease. She even takes a wheelchair from VIP patient Park Gwang-cheol to help transport Ju-hee.

Kim Ji-won plays the character with confidence and a sharp sense of humour. Su-jeong can be difficult, but her actions show that she cares more about saving lives than impressing senior colleagues.

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 2 review: Kim Ji-won proves her skills with two high-risk surgeries

Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 2’s main plot revolves around two patients in critical condition. Park Gwang-cheol, a powerful chairman suffering from pancreatic cancer, needs a complicated operation. Meanwhile, Lee Ju-hee also requires urgent surgery.

The hospital’s head of surgery, Do Yun-sik, wants to attempt the more dangerous procedure needed to remove Gwang-cheol’s tumour completely. Gye Su-jeong believes she can remove the cancer, even though the operation carries serious risks.

Do Yun-sik’s decisions are influenced by his ambitions and his desire to control over the case. After that, Gye Su-jeong takes charge of Ju-hee’s operation and completes it in about an hour. She then steps in to perform the difficult procedure on Gwang-cheol, successfully operating on both patients.

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 2 ending explained: A mystery from the past

The final scenes of Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 2 introduce a mystery that could change how viewers see Gye Su-jeong. After learning about her unusual surgical technique, the hospital’s doctors discover an older medical report involving a surgeon known as Doctor X.

The report describes a similar operation performed some years ago. However, the patient died two months after the surgery, and the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear. A photograph in the report also appears to show Gye Su-jeong in blur, raising questions about her connection to the case.

Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 2 verdict

Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 2 is an engaging watch, driven by Kim Ji-won’s performance, tense surgical scenes and its hospital politics. But the new mystery surrounding Doctor X makes it a must watch for K-drama lovers.

Fans in India can watch Doctor X: Mafia In White exclusively on Netflix.

Rating: 3.5/4