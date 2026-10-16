Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 3 release date and time: Where to watch Kim Ji-won’s medical K-drama in India

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 3 is set to bring another challenge for Gye Su-jeong as she takes on a hospital system driven by power and corruption. Here's when the new episode of Doctor X: Mafia in White release in India and what viewers can expect.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/doctor-x-mafia-in-white-episode-3-release-date-time-where-to-watch-on-ott-in-india-kim-ji-won-medical-korean-drama-8536597/ Copy

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 3 release date (PC: SBS drama/Instagram)

Kim Ji-won is back as the brilliant but unpredictable surgeon Gye Su-jeong in Doctor X: Mafia in White. The Korean medical drama has caught viewers’ attention with its mix of complicated surgeries, hospital politics and a doctor who refuses to follow rules simply to please powerful people. After the first two episodes introduced Su-jeong and the challenges she faces at Guseo University Hospital, the story is ready to move forward. The upcoming episode of Doctor X: Mafia in White is expected to put the surgeon in a difficult position as her identity comes under scrutiny, and her place at the hospital becomes uncertain. Will she be able to continue treating patients on her own terms, or will the hospital’s powerful figures find a way to stop her? Here’s everything to know about Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 3.

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 3 release date

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 3 will be released on October 16, 2026 (Friday). The Korean medical drama airs on SBS in South Korea, with new episodes scheduled every Friday and Saturday. Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 4 is expected to follow on October 17, 2026 (Saturday).

The series has 12 episodes in total and follows Gye Su-jeong, a highly skilled surgeon who enters a hospital where hierarchy, money, and personal connections often influence medical decisions. Her refusal to compromise makes her a difficult person for Guseo University Hospital’s seniors to control her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 3 release time

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 3 is scheduled to air on SBS at 9:50 pm Korean Standard Time (KST) on October 16, 2026. For viewers in India, this corresponds to 6:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) or later at night.

However, this is the scheduled Korean broadcast time. Netflix’s exact streaming time in India may vary, so viewers should check the show’s page on the platform for the latest availability.

Where to watch Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 3 on OTT in India?

Indian viewers can watch Doctor X: Mafia in White exclusively on Netflix. This K-drama stars Kim Ji-won, Lee Jung-eun, and Son Hyun-joo, Kim Woo-seok, and Lee Jin-hee among the lead cast members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 3: What to expect

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 3 is expected to increase the pressure on Gye Su-jeong as she faces another threat to her position at the Guseo University Hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

The official preview reveals Gye Su-jeong lying unconscious and covered in blood on a hospital bed, leaving her fate and what led to the incident completely unknown. The preview also teases the revelation of her identity and the possibility of her being dismissed again.

The earlier episodes established Su-jeong as a gifted surgeon who prioritises patients over hospital politics. The next episode could explore how she responds when her professional future is threatened. Viewers can also expect further conflict between Su-jeong and the hospital’s powerful decision-makers as she continues to challenge the system.