Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 5 review: Kim Ji-won serves justice as Na Dae-il’s dark secret comes out

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 5 brings a tense medical case to a head as Gye Su-jeong confronts Na Dae-il. Kim Ji Won leads the episode with a powerful performance, while the hospital drama takes a satisfying turn.

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Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 5 review (PC: Instagram)

A hospital should be a place where patients feel safe, but what happens when the people trusted with their lives start abusing their power? That question takes centre stage in Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 5. The latest episode brings the growing conflict between Gye Su-jeong and Na Dae-il to a turning point, with the surgeon’s disturbing actions becoming harder to ignore. There is plenty of tension, an uncomfortable medical dilemma and a confrontation that changes the balance of power at the hospital. While Doctor X: Mafia in White continues to explore its darker side, it also finds room for moments of humour and character development. Here’s a look at the episode’s highlights, whether Episode 5 lives up to expectations, and more.

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 5 review: Disturbing medical case reaches its climax

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 5 picks up from the discovery that Na Dae-il (played by Jang Seung-jo) had carved his initials into a patient’s liver during an operation 15 years ago. Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won) now has to decide what to do with this information, especially when the patient, deserves to know what happened to him.

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The episode handles this part of the story well by looking beyond the shock of the discovery. It raises an important question about a patient’s right to know the truth, even when that information could affect their peace of mind. Gye Su-jeong understands that the decision belongs to the patient, not the doctors who would rather keep the matter quiet.

The story becomes even more satisfying when Na Dae-il finds himself in need of medical treatment. Gye Su-jeong makes him face the same uncertainty that he forced upon his patient. The situation gives the episode a strong sense of justice without losing sight of the serious abuse of medical power at its centre.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 5: Na Dae-il faces Gye Su-jeong revenge

The biggest highlight of Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 5 is the much-awaited showdown between Gye Su-jeong and Na Dae-il. After discovering that Na Dae-il had carved his initials into a patient’s liver years earlier, Gye Su-jeong decides that his actions cannot go unpunished. When Na undergoes surgery himself, Su Jeong leaves him wondering whether she has done the same to him.

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The tension reaches its peak when Na Dae-il loses control and attacks Gye Su-jeong with a scalpel in the emergency room. Jang Hui-suk steps in and helps overpower him, bringing one of the episode’s most satisfying moments. Na Dae-il is eventually arrested, while Gye Su-jeong gets the chance to return to surgery.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 5: Kim Ji-won and Jang Jung-eun deliver the episode’s strongest moments

Kim Ji-won remains the biggest reason to watch the series. As Gye Su-jeong, she brings a quiet confidence to the character, making her feel formidable without relying on dramatic speeches or constant shouting. Her reactions during the confrontation with Na Dae-il are particularly effective because she never lets him dictate the terms of the situation.

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Lee Jung-eun also stands out as Jang Hui-suk. Her character adds warmth and humour to the tense episode, and her intervention and fighting sequence during the final scene is one of the most entertaining moments. Their partnership gives the story an extra layer for which fans are already loving it, showing that Gye Su-jeong does not have to fight every battle alone.

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By the end of Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 5, Na Dae-il was arrested by police for his actions and Gye Su-jeong got her position back as General Surgeon at the Guseo University Hospital.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 5 review: Verdict

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 5 is another must watch episode that delivers a satisfying face off and gives Gye Su-jeong another chance to challenge a corrupt system. Kim Ji-won carries the episode with a controlled performance, while Lee Jung-eun adds just the right amount of humour.

Rating: 3.5/5