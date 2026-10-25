Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 6 review: Kim Ji-won delivers powerful performance with story of trauma and guilt

Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 6 puts Gye Su-jeong in a difficult position as she agrees to operate on a patient with a bullet lodged in his brain. With hospital authorities planning to use her as a scapegoat, the episode brings together medical tension, personal struggles, and power games.

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Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 6 review (PC: Instagram)

Netflix’s latest K-drama Doctor X: Mafia In White continues to raise the stakes as Gye Su-jeong finds herself caught between difficult medical cases and the politics surrounding her workplace. Played by Kim Ji-won, the fearless surgeon has never been one to step back from a challenge, but her latest case brings a different kind of pressure. This time, the problem is not just about whether she has the skills to save a patient. The people around her have their own plans, and her willingness to take risks could work against her. Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 6 also explores the emotional side of a patient whose past makes the decision to undergo surgery far more complicated than it first appears.

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 6 review: Gye Su-jeong agrees to a dangerous brain surgery

Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 6 centres on Oh Sang-beom, a patient with a bullet stuck in his brain (who was in coma and has regained consciousness a few days back). The surgery is extremely risky because of the traumatic brain injury, and the doctors at Guseo University Hospital are reluctant to take responsibility for an operation with such uncertain results. Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won), however, steps forward and agrees to perform it.

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What makes the situation more complicated is the hospital authorities’ plan to use the operation against her. They believe that if the surgery fails, they can blame Gye Su-jeong and find a reason to remove her from the hospital. She is not simply dealing with a medical emergency; she is also working in an environment where her colleagues’ interests do not always match those of their patients.

The episode handles this conflict well, keeping viewers interested in both the surgery and the people attempting to influence its outcome. Gye Su-jeong’s confidence remains one of the drama’s biggest strengths. She is willing to take responsibility when others hesitate, although her bold approach also puts her in a vulnerable position.

Doctor X Mafia In White Episode 6 review: Sang-beom’s emotional struggle and past adds depth

Apart from the medical tension, the Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 6 also explores patient Sang-beom’s emotional state. The prospect of undergoing surgery leaves him facing the possibility of losing something important to him, making his decision much harder than a straightforward medical choice.

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At one point, Sang-beom reaches a breaking point and attempts to jump from the hospital roof. The situation becomes even more dangerous when the arrival of a former president via emergency helicopter. Seeing the helicopter causes Sang-beom to lose his balance and panic, triggering traumatic memories from his past. The doctors rush to find him and manage to save him at the right time.

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The episode has carefully presented how a patient’s fears and personal experiences can affect medical decisions. The drama does not rely entirely on Gye Su-jeong ‘s sharp comebacks or her ability to outsmart powerful people; it also makes room for the people whose lives are at stake.

Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 6 verdict: Is the latest episode worth watching?

Doctor X: Mafia In White Episode 6 keeps the medical thriller engaging with a high-risk operation, a determined surgeon and growing tensions inside the hospital. Kim Ji-won continues to bring confidence and determination to Gye Su-jeong, making her a compelling presence whenever she challenges the hospital’s established hierarchy.

The episode’s strongest element is the contrast between Su-jeong’s commitment to her work and the management’s attempt to turn a risky surgery into an opportunity to remove her. Sang-beom’s emotional struggle adds further weight to the story, ensuring that the medical case is not simply a backdrop for the hospital’s internal power games.

Rating 4/5