Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 8 review: Kim Ji-won faces medical crisis as mystery around Doctor X deepens

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 8 brings emotional moments, challenging surgeries and another mystery surrounding Gye Su-jeong's identity. Kim Ji-won once again stands out as the determined surgeon who refuses to give up on her patients.

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Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 8 review (PC: Instagram)

Doctor X: Mafia in White continues to keep viewers invested with its medical emergencies, hospital politics and Gye Su-jeong’s determination to save lives. The Kim Ji-won (Gye Su-jeong/ Doctor X) led Korean drama takes a more emotional turn in Episode 8, bringing attention to the people who suffer when doctors and hospital management find themselves caught in a bigger conflict. This time, Gye Su-jeong g faces a difficult situation where her skills and commitment are put to the test. The latest episode also explores the personal struggles of doctors and the pressure they face while working in a demanding healthcare system. With an emotional patient story and an important revelation towards the end, Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 8 has several moments worth discussing.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 8 review: Doctor’s strike erupts at Guseo University Hospital

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 8 opens with a flashback showing generations of doctors graduating from Guseo University Hospital, highlighting Director Bu Seung-kwon (Director Bu played by Son Hyun-joo) during his own graduation ceremony. A massive doctor’s strike happens at Guseo University Hospital after the government proposes adding 2,000 seats for medical students, sparking fears among physicians about job security and lowered standards.

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Episode then shifts to a lighter note when Gye Su-jeong and her team perform a pretend surgery on a teddy bear for a young patient – Yoo Ga-eul. Although the scene brings a smile, it soon becomes clear that the child is dealing with a serious illness and is worried about her own treatment. Amid the chaos and staff shortages caused by the strike, a 10-year-old patient Yoo Ga-eul, with ganglioneuroblastoma is scheduled for critical surgery. But her surgery is delayed because of the ongoing doctors’ strike. Her condition makes the situation more difficult, and Gye Su-jeong is unwilling to let another patient suffer because of the conflict.

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The episode does a good job of showing both sides of the situation. Doctors have their own concerns and reasons to stand up for their rights, but patients are also paying the price. Cancelled surgeries, staff shortages and uncertainty make an already difficult situation even worse.

This storyline gives the episode an emotional centre. Instead of focusing only on hospital rivalries, the makers show how decisions taken by people in powerful positions can affect ordinary patients and their families.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 8 review: Kim Ji-won shines as Gye Su-jeong takes on challenging surgeries

One of the strongest parts of Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 8 is Gye Su-jeong’s determination to continue treating patients despite the difficult circumstances. When she learns that a fellow doctor, Professor Hwang, has collapsed during an operation, she steps in to handle the emergency.

What makes this sequence interesting is that Gye Su-jeong is already exhausted and has another important surgery waiting. However, she refuses to leave a patient without help. She manages to complete the emergency operation and prepares herself for Ga-eul’s surgery.

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Kim Ji-won once again does a convincing job of portraying Su Jeong’s confidence and determination. Her character does not need dramatic speeches or unnecessary emotional scenes to make an impact. Her actions speak for themselves.

The episode also highlights how different Su Jeong is from some of the other doctors at Guseo University Hospital. While several people remain worried about their positions and the ongoing conflict, she continues to focus on the patients who need medical attention.

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 8 ending leaves viewers with another big question

Apart from the medical emergencies, Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 8 also moves forward with the mystery surrounding Su Jeong’s identity as Doctor X. Director Bu Seung-gwon (played by Son Hyun-joo) becomes increasingly suspicious of her background and begins questioning Jang Hui-suk (played by Lee Jung-eun) about her past. He directly raises the possibility that Gye Su-jeong and the mysterious Doctor X could be the same person.

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This conversation adds another layer of suspense to the story. Jang Hui-suk’s reaction makes the situation even more interesting, while the episode ends without giving viewers a clear answer.

The cliffhanger works well because the mystery surrounding Su Jeong has been one of the reasons viewers have continued watching the series. It also sets up an interesting conflict for the upcoming episodes.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 8 review: Verdict

Overall, Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 8 is a strong addition to the series. The emotional patient storyline, Gye Su-jeong’s determination and the growing mystery surrounding Doctor X keep the episode engaging.

The medical strike storyline also adds more depth by showing how patients can suffer when hospitals become caught up in internal conflicts. While some portions could have moved at a faster pace, Kim Ji-won’s performance and the final revelation make this episode worth watching.

Rating: 3.5/5 stars.