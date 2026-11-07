Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 9 review: Kim Ji-won risks everything to save a child, Lee Jung-eun’s entry leaves viewers surprised

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 9 brings an emotional medical emergency, difficult decisions, and a major twist. As Gye Su-jeong fights to save an eight-year-old patient amid the ongoing doctors' strike. The ending, however, gives viewers an unexpected surprise.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/doctor-x-mafia-in-white-episode-9-review-kim-ji-won-risks-everything-to-save-a-child-lee-jung-eun-entry-leaves-viewers-surprised-8542942/ Copy

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 9 review (PC: Instagram)

Doctor X: Mafia in White continues to raise the stakes, and Episode 9 is another strong chapter in Gye Su-jeong’s journey. While the earlier episodes established her exceptional surgical skills and her unwillingness to follow the hospital’s corrupt hierarchy, this episode puts her in a situation where talent alone may not be enough. A young patient’s life hangs in the balance, and the surgery she proposes is something even experienced doctors are unwilling to attempt. With the hospital caught up in a doctors’ strike and internal disagreements, Su-jeong must find people willing to stand beside her. But just when things seem to be getting more difficult, the episode delivers a major moment that could change the way viewers look at the story.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 9 review: Gye Su-jeong takes up nearly impossible surgery

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 9 begins with a flashback to Gye Su-jeong’s (played by Kim Ji-won) medical school graduation in Cuba. Interestingly, she misses the ceremony because she is busy observing surgery. Jang Hue-sook and Eung-gu arrange a small graduation celebration for her at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

Back in the present, Su-jeong comes across an eight-year-old girl, Hyeona, who is suffering from a rare tumour. Her condition is serious, and doctors believe she has very little time left. Su-jeong proposes an extremely complicated procedure that involves removing six abdominal organs, taking out the tumour and then placing the organs back.

The surgery is risky and could take around 15 hours. Even Su-jeong admits that she has never performed such an operation before. However, she refuses to give up on the child when other doctors consider the case too dangerous.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 9 review: Lee Jung-eun’s Jang Hee-sook make powerful entry

One of the most important moments comes towards the end of Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 9. Gye Su-jeong decides to proceed with the surgery despite the lack of support. Hyeona is taken to the operating room, and the team begins the complicated procedure.

However, the situation becomes critical when the child’s blood pressure drops. The doctors realise that they need more help to continue the operation safely. Just when everyone is struggling to manage the situation, Jang Hee-sook (played by Lee Jung-eun) arrives at the hospital and enters the operating room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

Her entry was very unexpected and important at the same time because the episode has already hinted at her mysterious medical past. Su-jeong introduces her as her mentor, leaving the other doctors surprised.

This moment also changes the meaning of the title Doctor X. While the hospital director sees Su-jeong as a skilled surgeon who takes unnecessary risks, Hee-sook believes that being a true doctor means putting the patient first.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 9 review: Lee Jung-eun and Kim Ji-won steal the show

Kim Ji-won once again delivers a convincing performance as Gye Su-jeong. Her character’s confidence, determination and emotional vulnerability come through particularly well when she asks other doctors to help save Hyeona. For someone who usually believes she can handle everything herself, asking for support is a significant moment.

Lee Jung-eun is another highlight. Although Jang Hee-sook has remained an important part of the story, her entry into the operating room adds a new layer to her character. The revelation that she is Gye Su-jeong’s mentor also makes viewers curious about her past and the reason behind her connection with Doctor X.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

The episode’s biggest strength is how it balances medical drama with emotional storytelling. The hospital’s politics, the doctors’ strike and the race to save a young patient keep the narrative engaging. The final moments also leave viewers wanting to know whether the team will successfully complete the surgery.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 9 review: Final verdict

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 9 is an engaging episode with strong performances, an emotional storyline and an important revelation. The surgery sequence keeps the tension alive, while Jang Hee-sook’s arrival gives the story a fresh direction.

Rating: 4/5