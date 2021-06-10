The Family Man 2 Latest News: The Family Man 2 didn’t just end with a solid reference to the plot of the third season, it also kind of gave an update on the future of Srikant Tiwari and Suchi’s relationship as their marriage goes for a toss in between Srikant’s job and Suchi’s friendship with Arvind (Sharad Kelkar). Now, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the ‘family man’ in the movie comments on what happens between his character and Priyamani’s character at the end of the second season. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin Shares Unknown Facts And Rare Stories | Exclusive Interview

As the season ends, we see Suchi telling something to Srikant in the kitchen that leaves him stunned. Now, those who have been following the show know that Suchi has been trying to tell Srikant something for a long time. While the strongest guess is that it’s something to do with Arvind, the audience is still left wondering if Suchi really revealed something big to Srikant in the last scene. While speaking to News18 in his latest interview, Bajpayee refused to reveal the details about the important scene claiming that he himself doesn’t know what Suchi tells his character in that prominent scene. Also Read - The Family Man 2: DK And Raj Open Up About Long Tamil Sequences, Raji's Brownface Allegations | Read On

The popular actor, who is getting a lot of appreciation from all over the country for his performance in The Family Man 2, said, “I will definitely tell you when the script comes to me (laughs).” Also Read - The Family Man 2 Creators on Turning Samantha Akkineni Aka Raji’s Skin Tone Several Shades Browner

In an interview with india.com, Sharib Hashmi, who plays the role of JK Talpade, Srikant’s best friend in the show, spoke about his bonding with Manoj Bajpayee. He said that even though he plays his best buddy on-screen, in real life, he has to maintain a decorum because Manoj is too senior to him to act like a buddy off-screen as well. However, Sharib mentioned that the kind of guidance and comfort Bajpayee gives to his co-stars is beyond any explanation.

Have you watched The Family Man 2 yet? Read our review here.