Doja Cat Quits Instagram Over Online Negativity, Fans Speculate, ‘Karma’ Behind Leaving Social Media Platform

American rapper and singer Doja Cat recently deactivated her official Instagram account. The Grammy Award winner also shared the reason behind taking a break from social media. Read on.

Hollywood artist, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini popularly known as Doja Cat recently announced that she will be not active on the popular social media platform Instagram. The American rapper recently announced her break from Instagram. Her concerns mainly arose when the singer had a turbulent equation with users. Read on.

Doja Cat’s Instagram Account Stays Deactivated

Taking to her social media handle, Doja who recently deleted her post from Instagram read, “Hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore (sic).” The American singer expressed her furiousness and added, “The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have fu***d up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet (sic).”

Adding to why Doja Cat decided to leave the Meta-owned social media platform, the award-winning singer revealed that it was difficult for her to get inspired and add creativity to her life, Doja further added that she found it tough to handle. She expressed, “you guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative, but I just feel like this is getting to be too much (sic).”

Take a look at Doja Cat’s Deactivated Instagram:

Doja Cat’s Successful Music Career

The American rapper and singer made a massive impact on the western music industry. Doja Cat holds a phenomenal record of maintaining her streak of successful albums. The female singer has a whopping 24.4 million followers on her social media handle.

It is to be noted that it was not the first time that Doja Cat was seen involved in a dispute with her fans. The American artist lost almost 250,000 followers on her social media handle prior to the incident engaging in a verbal spat with her loyal fans.

Doja Cat went to the extent where she criticised her for using her real name on multiple social media accounts. The diva had lashed out at her fans for taking her real name. This led to an incident where multiple fan pages of Doja took down their handles from social media.

What are your thoughts on Doja Cat deactivating her Instagram handle? Do you think what Doja did was right? Watch this space to get more updates on Doja Cat’s development.

