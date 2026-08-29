Dolly Parton dies: Country music icon becomes most streamed artist globally as her music soars 1,280% after death

Dolly Parton dies: Queen of country music Dolly Parton’s music is reaching millions of listeners again following her death. Her iconic songs, including Jolene and 9 to 5, have seen a huge rise in streams worldwide.

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Dolly Parton (PC: Instagram)

Dolly Parton’s music has found its way back into millions of playlists following the death of the legendary country singer. Parton died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives. Fans around the world have been revisiting the songs that made her a household name, from Jolene to 9 to 5. The sudden rise in listeners has now turned into a major streaming moment, with Parton becoming the most-streamed artist globally on one of the days following her death. The numbers also show just how strongly her music continues to connect with audiences across generations.

Dolly Parton’s music sees 1,280% surge in global streams

According to music data, analytics, and insights company Luminate, Dolly Parton’s audio and video streams jumped from around 2.5 million on Monday to 35 million worldwide on Tuesday, the day of her death. That marked a massive 1,280% increase in global streams.

The rise was even more dramatic in the US, where her audio and video streams increased from 1.2 million to 26.3 million in a single day. That represented a 2,109% jump.

As more data became available, the numbers continued to climb. Luminate later reported that Parton’s global audio and video streams reached 41.8 million on Tuesday, up 1,549% from Monday. By Wednesday, her on-demand audio streams reached 79.7 million, making her the most-streamed artist in the world that day.

Jolene, 9 to 5 and other classics lead the streaming boom

It is perhaps no surprise that some of Dolly Parton’s best-known songs are leading the renewed interest in her music. In the US, Jolene emerged as the biggest draw, with its streams jumping from more than 196,000 to around 2.7 million. 9 to 5 followed closely, rising from around 208,000 streams to 2.3 million.

Other favourites also saw a sharp increase. I Will Always Love You, the song Parton wrote and recorded before Whitney Houston famously covered it, reached around 1.7 million streams in the US. Here You Come Again and Coat of Many Colors also recorded significant increases.

On Spotify, Parton’s catalogue also enjoyed a huge boost. Her music reportedly recorded nearly 19.8 million streams on August 25, 2026, marking one of the biggest streaming days of her career.

Dolly Parton funeral: Private service, burial, and final farewell

Dolly Parton’s funeral was held privately in Nashville on August 28, 2026, with close family members gathering to honour the legendary country music icon. The intimate farewell followed Parton’s wishes to keep her final service away from a large public ceremony. She was laid to rest beside her husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Dolly Parton was laid to rest with a small, private service today in Nashville. We continue to send our condolences to her family, friends, and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/K2qIna3Y60 — SKeeton (@slkeeton) August 29, 2026

Family members and loved ones remembered her remarkable life, music, and generosity. Fans around the world have also paid tribute to the singer, celebrating her decades-long legacy. Her influence continues through her music, philanthropy, and Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton’s legacy lives on through her music

The streaming figures are more than just numbers. They show how Dolly Parton’s music has continued to reach listeners well beyond the traditional country audience. Across a career spanning nearly six decades, she became known not only for her distinctive voice but also for her songwriting. She wrote I Will Always Love You, Jolene, 9 to 5, and many other songs that have remained popular long after their original releases.

Parton also built a legacy outside music through acting, business, and philanthropy. She sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won multiple Grammy Awards during her career.

Following her death, fans have returned to the songs they grew up with, while younger listeners are discovering them for the first time. And that may be the clearest sign of Parton’s lasting impact: even after her death, her music is still finding new ears.