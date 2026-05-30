Don 3 controversy: Is Salman Khan actually playing role of peacemaker between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar?

Speculation is growing around Salman Khan’s reported involvement in one of Bollywood’s biggest ongoing disputes. But is he really helping bridge the gap between the parties involved? Here’s the truth.

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Is Salman Khan mediating the Don 3 row (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar has been making headlines for weeks, especially after rumours suggested that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had quietly stepped in to resolve the dispute. The speculation spread quickly across entertainment circles, with many assuming that an experienced industry figure was trying to calm tensions between the two sides. However, fresh clarifications now suggest that the situation is very different from what was being claimed online.

Did Salman Khan actually intervene in the Don 3 dispute?

Contrary to viral reports, Salman Khan has not taken any steps to mediate between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. As per Hindustan Times, a source close to the development has clearly stated that the actor has not made any calls or attempted to act as a peacemaker in the ongoing situation. The clarification directly dismisses claims that he was trying to bridge communication between the two parties. According to the insider, the reports circulating on social media and certain platforms are inaccurate and have no factual basis.

What is the truth behind Salman Khan’s reported involvement?

Sources further clarified that Salman Khan has not been in touch with either Ranveer Singh or Farhan Akhtar regarding the Don 3 matter. The idea that he personally stepped in or facilitated discussions has been labelled as speculation. This comes after several reports suggested that an external intervention was underway to settle differences linked to Ranveer Singh’s exit from the project. The clarification now makes it clear that no such involvement exists at any level.

Why was Ranveer Singh’s exit linked to delays in Don 3?

Ranveer Singh was officially announced as the lead of Don 3 in 2023 through a stylised teaser, creating significant buzz around the rebooted franchise. However, the project faced repeated delays over time. According to sources, the delays were not solely due to the production team. Ranveer Singh had already committed dates to other major projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, and was also preparing for Prasanth Varma’s film, which pushed Don 3 further down his schedule. These overlapping commitments contributed to the postponement of the film’s shooting timeline.

How did Dhurandhar impact the larger industry conversation?

Ranveer Singh’s 2025 release Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, became a major talking point in the industry due to its strong box office performance and wide audience response. The film’s success further elevated Ranveer’s market positioning and reinforced his standing as a bankable lead actor in large-scale action dramas.

Following Dhurandhar’s release on December 5, 2025, discussions around his future projects intensified. Industry observers noted that the success of the film may have influenced how his upcoming commitments were being evaluated, including Don 3. As per the source, “Once Dhurandhar picked up momentum, Ranveer Singh backed out of Don 3 on December 20, 2025, just three weeks before the film was scheduled to go on floors.” The fallout later escalated into a wider industry issue, with reports of a financial dispute between the actor and Excel Entertainment eventually leading to the involvement of industry bodies.

Also read: Dhurandhar team drops production designer Saini S Johray’s credit amid sexual harassment case

How did the dispute escalate further?

After Ranveer’s exit, reports surfaced claiming that Excel Entertainment raised concerns over alleged financial losses linked to pre-production work. This included expenses on recce, logistics and early production planning. The matter gradually moved beyond a private disagreement and entered industry-level discussions. FWICE representatives reportedly stated that significant groundwork had already been completed before the project stalled.

What is the final truth about Salman Khan’s involvement?

The latest clarification confirms that Salman Khan has no involvement in the Don 3 dispute. He has not acted as a mediator, nor has he made any attempt to intervene between the parties. The widely circulated claim appears to be misinformation that gained traction without verification.