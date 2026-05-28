Don 3 controversy: Kunal Kohli on Ranveer Singh being banned, says ‘Going to give flop film…’

Amid growing chatter around Don 3 and industry speculation, Kunal Kohli opens up about Ranveer Singh’s career trajectory, addressing criticism and the way success and failure often go hand in hand in Bollywood.

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Kunal Kohli on Ranveer Singh (PC: Twitter)

Talk around Ranveer Singh and the ongoing Farhan Akhtar‘s Don 3 has once again brought attention to how quickly Bollywood stars are judged based on their recent box office performance. Amid this noise, filmmaker Kunal Kohli has stepped in with a strong and direct opinion on how success and failure are treated in the industry. He believes that the conversation around hits and flops is often exaggerated and does not reflect the true journey of an actor. His comments have sparked fresh debate among fans and film watchers who closely follow star careers and industry reactions.

Kunal Kohli speaks on film industry pressure and constant judgment

In an interview with NDTV, Kunal Kohli shared his thoughts on how actors are constantly evaluated through the lens of box office results. He said, “There is nobody, whether it is the biggest of stars, who is saved from a flop film. Everybody is going to get one. You cannot have a flop film. It is not possible. And it happens to every single actor. That does not define you. And that’s going to happen to an actor, producer, and director.”

He further explained that failure is a natural part of the creative process and should not be treated as a permanent label. According to him every artist experiences both highs and lows and that balance is what shapes a long career in cinema.

Ranveer Singh will face hits and flops

Kunal Kohli also addressed the ongoing discussion around Ranveer Singh and his recent box office phase. He made it clear that no actor can escape the cycle of success and failure in Bollywood. He said, “Ranveer Singh is going to give a hit film again, and he’s going to give a flop film again. He’s going to do everything. That’s just the way it goes. It’s not a big deal. Get over it. Is it a good film? Yes, it is. Move on. Accept it’s a flop and move on. And you learn so much from it.” His statement highlights the importance of accepting results without turning them into long term judgments on an actor’s ability or career value.

Also read: Viral Check: Ranveer Singh’s ‘purpose of life’ conversation with Sadhguru is not after Don 3’s controversy, the truth is…

About Kunal Kohli and his journey in Bollywood

Kunal Kohli is an Indian filmmaker director and screenwriter known for his significant contribution to Hindi cinema. He gained major recognition with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Hum Tum (2004) which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director. He later directed Aamir Khan and Kajol’s cult-classic Fanaa (2006) which also became a commercial success. Apart from filmmaking he has produced films under Kunal Kohli Productions and has appeared on reality television as a judge sharing his experience and insights about cinema.