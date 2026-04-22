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Don 3 controversy: Ranveer Singh to return signing fee Rs 10 crore to Farhan Akhtar, offers stake in Pralay

Don 3 controversy: Ranveer Singh to return signing fee Rs 10 crore to Farhan Akhtar, offers stake in ‘Pralay’

Ranveer Singh has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding Don 3 over the past few days, which has now been resolved. He has reportedly agreed to pay Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment to settle the dispute.

Ranveer Singh and Don 3 controversy (Pic credit: Voompla)

Ranveer Singh has been enjoying the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge for quite some time, but the Don 3 controversy has been overshadowing it. His name remained in the headlines due to the issue, which has now finally been resolved. According to media reports, Ranveer Singh has settled the dispute, which had been pending for several months. He has agreed to pay the signing fee of Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment to cover their losses. Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had completed all preparations for Don 3, after which Ranveer Singh reportedly withdrew from the film. This led to significant losses for Excel Entertainment and sparked the controversy.

Ranveer Singh agrees to these 2 conditions

According to The Free Press Journal report, Singh has agreed to return the Rs 10 crore signing amount paid by Excel Entertainment. He has also reportedly agreed to offer a stake in his upcoming project, tentatively titled Pralaay, to the production house. However, a latest report by Screen says Excel Entertainment has denied these claims, clarifying that the situation remains unchanged. Another insider associated with the production of Pralay, which has not yet been officially announced, dismissed reports of Excel Entertainment’s involvement in the project. The source revealed that while Ranveer Singh is likely to step into production under his new banner, Maa Kasam Films, the film is currently backed by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films.

What is the dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar?

It all started when Ranveer Singh decided to step away from Don 3, which had been announced with a lot of buzz. The film was backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Farhan Akhtar. After the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer reportedly exited the project due to concerns over the script and overall planning. There were also reports that the makers had approached Hrithik Roshan while Ranveer was still part of the film.

However, Hrithik later clarified that he was never approached for Don 3 and asked the media not to spread unverified news. As the situation between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment grew tense, the Producers Guild of India reportedly stepped in to help resolve the matter. (Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi slams propaganda allegations on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller)

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Who will be seen as lead in Don 3?

It is unclear which actor will star in Don 3 after Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Excel Entertainment is keen to begin production, but the project has stalled as no major actor has given the green light. Ranveer Singh was reportedly interested in headlining a big-budget action film, but after the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he chose to step away from the project.

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