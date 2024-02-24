Home

The estimated budget of Rs 275 crore for Don 3 surpasses the total production expenses of the 2006 Don and the 2011 Don 2 by over two times.

Don 3: Is Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani's Film Expensive Than YRF's Spy Universe? Here's Whopping Budget Details

Don 3 Budget: Ranveer Singh is poised to carry on the heritage of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan with Don 3. Recently, it was announced that Kiara Advani will be the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh and the mention of ‘Don Universe’ in Farhan’s post has left fans wondering if we’ll see cameos by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming third part. Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is determined to make the third segment of Don the largest Don film in terms of production, finance, and execution, despite the dissatisfaction of many fans about Ranveer Singh’s replacement of Shah Rukh Khan in the beloved franchise.

Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani Starrer Don 3’s Whopping Budget

It appears that Farhan Akhtar is willing to compete with the spy world created by YRF. According to reports, Don 3 was created on an incredible Rs 275 crore budget.

The Farhan Akhtar-directed picture would be made on an extravagant budget of Rs 275 crore sans P&A, according to a Bollywood Hungama report. For the unversed, Don 2 was purportedly budgeted at Rs 76 crore, whereas Don was created on a reported budget of Rs 38 crore. “Don 1 and Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan were made on decent budgets, but with Don 3, Farhan Akhtar aims to make a global film. The vision with Don 3 is not just to compete with action films of India, but also to go global on the scale front. Don 3 is Farhan’s attempt to make a global action thriller and no one better than Ranveer Singh to spearhead the franchise in the new era,” a source close to the development revealed.

Giving further details on the movie’s budget, the source added, “The action has been visualized in a way that Don 3 stands tall against the Spy Universe. However, what separates Don 3 from other action films of India is the protagonist, who has shades of negative elements.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don And Don 2 Budget

Farhan Akhtar will return to directing after 13 years away with Don 3, which is scheduled to hit theatres in August 2024.

Released in 2006, Don starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, was reportedly made on a budget of 38 crores. It went on to earn 50 crores at the Indian box office, which is an increase of about 32% in earnings compared to the cost. After the massive success of the 2006 film, Farhan Akhtar splurged a whopping 76 crore budget on Don 2. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer went on to earn around 106 crores at the domestic box office. This is about a 40% increase in earnings when compared to the cost incurred by the producers.

