Don 3: Kiara Advani to Break Into Action Genre With Ranveer Singh Starrer?

Don 3: Ahead of Farhan Akhtar's 'special announcement' about Ranveer Singh's film, media reports claim that actor Kiara Advani has been roped in!

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar recently piqued the craze of movie enthusiasts about dropping a big announcement on Tuesday. With Ranveer Singh as the centre, the director is bringing the franchise back to life. Even while the producer plans to keep things under wrap, a ‘special announcement’ awaits. According to a recent report, Farhan Akhtar is expected to reveal Kiara Advani’s casting in the movie, leaving fans eager to discover what the announcement will hold. Kiara Advani, one of the biggest stars in the Bollywood industry, has films like Kabir Singh (2019), Shershaah (2021), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), JugJugg Jeeyo (2022), and Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) to her list. Her comedic and romantic parts have garnered much of her recognition. However, the actor is going to make a huge splash when and if she enters the action genre with Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2.

Just one day after the Don 3 announcement was made, Kiara Advani was sighted at Farhan’s office with his associate, Ritesh Sidhwani. A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that the ‘Lust Stories‘ actor is excited to be on board. “Director Farhan Akhtar felt that Kiara fits the bill perfectly. Moreover, she has never been paired with lead actor Ranveer Singh before. Kiara, too, is excited to be a part of an exciting action franchise. She is looking forward to playing the stylish part and also collaborating with Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, ” revealed the source.

The source further added, “Kiara’s casting in Don 3 will be officially announced by the makers tomorrow.”

Last year, Farhan startled everyone by revealing that Ranveer Singh will take Shah Rukh Khan’s place as the new Don. With Ranveer Singh narrating, the teaser began in an apartment against a stunning metropolitan skyline. He said, “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…”

Farhan spoke up during an interview with BBC Asian Network, breaking the quiet among social media users who were similarly offended by Ranveer Singh’s replacement of Shah Rukh Khan.

