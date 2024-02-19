Home

Entertainment

Don 3 Latest Update: Makers of Ranveer Singh’s Film Set With a New Announcement on Wednesday

Don 3 movie latest update: Ranveer Singh's film is all set to go on the floors this year and as per the latest update, the makers will be making a new announcement on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh is all set to begin Don 3 this year. The film is getting ready for a big release in 2025 and the makers have now teased the audience with a new update. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar will be releasing a new update of Don 3 on Tuesday. There’s already a lot of buzz around the film and the makers have all plans ready to hype that buzz further.

As per the source close to the production, this new development will leave the audience thrilled and the wait for Don 3 will get more difficult. It is also speculated that the makers will be revealing the release date of the film on Wednesday. Don 3 is expected to hit the screens in 2025 but the release date is not out yet. this is the third film in the iconic franchise led by Shah Rukh Khan earlier. There was already a lot of chatter around Ranveer filling the shoes of the superstar and now, the new announcement is expected to strengthen the audience’s faith in the franchise.

Don 3 also marks Farhan’s return to the director’s chair 12 years after Don 2 which was released in 2011. The sources suggest that Farhan and his team have cracked a solid script for Don 3 and that’s the reason why both Ranveer and Farhan have put everything else on hold to complete this grand film.

The title announcement teaser was released last year to a lot of appreciation. However, a section of the fans seemed upset with Ranveer’s entry into the Don franchise. Later, the actor wrote a post on social media, requesting the audience to give him one chance to fill in the big shoes of Amitabh Bachchan, who was the OG Don of the ’70s, and SRK, who played the character later. Don 3 has certainly raised expectations and it will be interesting to see what the makers have got in store for the audience on Wednesday. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Don 3!

