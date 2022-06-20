Don 3 Latest Update: Don 3 is finally happening according to recent updates on the Shah Rukh Khan – Farhan Akhtar’s most awaited collaboration. Farhan, who was recently working on his new script is scripting for none other than the Don 2 sequel. As reported by Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar is writing the script currently and will narrate the same to Shah Rukh Khan once the screenplay is done. “Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally summed upon an idea that’s exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script and will give narration to his Don aka. SRK, once the screenplay is locked,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Is Now Proud Owner Of ‘The Trinbago Knight Riders’, the Women's Cricket Team

Farhan Discussed Don 3 With Javed Akhtar

Farhan has already discussed the idea of Don 3 with his lyricist-scriptwriter father who also happens to be the original creator of the 1978 action drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Pran in stellar roles. Don 3 is still in its initial stages of scripting the Pinkvilla report mentioned. According to the source, "Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it's confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script. Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project."